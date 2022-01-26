openbase logo
bree

🚥 The best job scheduler for Node.js and JavaScript with cron, dates, ms, later, and human-friendly support. Works in Node v12.11.0+, uses worker threads to spawn sandboxed processes, and supports async/await, retries, throttling, concurrency, and cancelable promises (graceful shutdown). Simple, fast, and lightweight. Made for @ForwardEmail and @ladjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

request-received

Route middleware for Koa and Express that adds a request received high-resolution timer and Date to the request object using easily accessible Symbols to prevent request object pollution. Made for Cabin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

express-middleware-timer

A simple timer implementation for debugging express middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ec

express-chrono

Simple hrtime chronometer with Expressjs middleware. Request timer, process timer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
est

express-split-timer

An express utility and middleware generator for gathering accurate intra-route timing metrics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago