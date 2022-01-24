Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Express TCP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jay
jayson
Jayson is a simple but featureful JSON-RPC 2.0/1.0 client and server for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
gracenode
A node.js framework for real-time applications over UDP and TCP protocols with extendable modules for quick development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jrp
jrpc2
Full featured, modular JSON-RPC 2.0 library with support of batches and named parameters.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package