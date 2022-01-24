openbase logo
Best Express TCP Libraries

jay

jayson

Jayson is a simple but featureful JSON-RPC 2.0/1.0 client and server for node.js

MIT
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
22d ago
gra

gracenode

A node.js framework for real-time applications over UDP and TCP protocols with extendable modules for quick development.

MIT
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jrp

jrpc2

Full featured, modular JSON-RPC 2.0 library with support of batches and named parameters.

MIT
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago