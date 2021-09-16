Categories
10 Best Express Streaming Libraries
skipper
Streaming multi-uploads for Sails/Express - supports disk, S3, gridfs, and custom file adapters
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
449
Weekly Downloads
24.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
s3p
s3proxy
Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
s3-proxy
4front plugin to proxy read calls to S3
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
skipper-s3
Streaming file uploads to S3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
es
express-stream
Response streaming middleware for Express 4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esp
espress
Express-inspired web server for serving websocket streaming routes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spm
s3-proxy-middleware
4front plugin to proxy read calls to S3
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css
connect-stream-s3
Streaming connect middleware for uploading files to Amazon S3.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
str
streamable
Super simple streaming responses for Connect/Express.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sseries-of-tubes
Takes Express/Connect routes and creates stream.Writable endpoints for Server Sent Events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
