hl
https-localhost
HTTPS server running on localhost
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sew
ssl-express-www
Redirecting HTTP to HTTPS. It forces SSL (HTTPS) when HTTP is required using Express (Nodejs) and remove www and trailing slash on your domain.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ge
greenlock-express
Free SSL and managed or automatic HTTPS for node.js with Express, Koa, Connect, Hapi, and all other middleware systems.
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
es
express-sslify
Enforces SSL for node.js express projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
32.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
efs
express-force-ssl
Middleware to force SSL on pages
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ees
express-enforces-ssl
Enforces SSL for Node.js ExpressJS projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cca
client-certificate-auth
middleware for Node.js implementing client SSL certificate authentication/authorization
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
es
express-ssl
Enforce SSL for Express apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fs
force-ssl
Express middleware for forcing ssl. Redirects http requests to https. Tested on Express 4.x
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
client-certificate-auth-restify
Client certificate authentication middleware designed to work with restify.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
express2ssl
Simple Package to redirect from http to https, with express server!
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ls
localhost-ssl
Serve localhost files in (self-signed) SSL. Also Reload browser tab when the file changes(Run your app in first tab)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ae
acme-express
ACME protocol client for SSL certificates
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
