10 Best Express SSL Libraries

hl

https-localhost

HTTPS server running on localhost

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
5mos ago
sew

ssl-express-www

Redirecting HTTP to HTTPS. It forces SSL (HTTPS) when HTTP is required using Express (Nodejs) and remove www and trailing slash on your domain.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
ge

greenlock-express

Free SSL and managed or automatic HTTPS for node.js with Express, Koa, Connect, Hapi, and all other middleware systems.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41.2K
Last Commit
es

express-sslify

Enforces SSL for node.js express projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
32.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
efs

express-force-ssl

Middleware to force SSL on pages

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ees

express-enforces-ssl

Enforces SSL for Node.js ExpressJS projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cca

client-certificate-auth

middleware for Node.js implementing client SSL certificate authentication/authorization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
8yrs ago
es

express-ssl

Enforce SSL for Express apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
7yrs ago
fs

force-ssl

Express middleware for forcing ssl. Redirects http requests to https. Tested on Express 4.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
7yrs ago

client-certificate-auth-restify

Client certificate authentication middleware designed to work with restify.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
exp

express2ssl

Simple Package to redirect from http to https, with express server!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
ls

localhost-ssl

Serve localhost files in (self-signed) SSL. Also Reload browser tab when the file changes(Run your app in first tab)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ae

acme-express

ACME protocol client for SSL certificates

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago