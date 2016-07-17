openbase logo
Best Express SMTP Libraries

express-mailer

Send Emails from your application and response object.

postmailer

HTTP POST -> SMTP proxy, as Express middleware

http-mail-express

An Express middleware implementing the "HTTP POST mail" principle as an SMTP proxy.

