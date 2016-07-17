Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Express SMTP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
em
express-mailer
Send Emails from your application and response object.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pos
postmailer
HTTP POST -> SMTP proxy, as Express middleware
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hme
http-mail-express
An Express middleware implementing the "HTTP POST mail" principle as an SMTP proxy.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package