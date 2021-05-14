openbase logo
7 Best Express Sitemap Libraries

express-sitemap-html

An express middleware that builds an HTML sitemap dynamically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
9mos ago
express-sitemap-xml

Serve sitemap.xml from a list of URLs in Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
express-sitemap

sitemap and robots for Expressjs

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sitemap.xml

Middleware for sitemap.xml

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
6yrs ago
easy-express-sitemap-generator

This is an npm package for creating sitemaps easily with Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2mos ago
@os-team/sitemap

Creates the express middleware to generate the sitemap.xml file.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
express-simple-sitemap

🗺️ The simplest way to add a sitemap to an express application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago