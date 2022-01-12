openbase logo
10 Best Express Routing Libraries

routing-controllers

Create structured, declarative and beautifully organized class-based controllers with heavy decorators usage in Express / Koa using TypeScript and Routing Controllers Framework.

3.6K
35K
1mo ago
4.3/ 5
@naren_codes/server-router

Package to describe api routes in express-nodejs in a easy way.

1
6
7mos ago
5.0/ 5
express-promise-router

A lightweight wrapper for Express 4's Router that allows middleware to return promises

346
92.2K
3d ago
typera-express

Type-safe routes for Express and Koa

136
1.8K
6d ago
itty-router

A little router.

481
3.6K
1mo ago
swagger-routes-express

Connect your Express route controllers to restful paths using your Swagger definition file

76
3.8K
21d ago
node-mocks-http

Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions

652
327K
6mos ago

get-routes

get-routes gets all routes from an Express application.

21
475
6d ago
express-list-routes

List routes for Express 4

23
3.9K
1yr ago

fast-custom-router

Express router that is very fast

3
23
4mos ago
express-lazy-router

Lazy loading for express router

26
5.8K
10mos ago
@kmpizmad/express-route-generator

Generates a basic route for an Express application.

0
7
1yr ago
express-json-router

A toolkit to handle Express.js requests easier

0
16
13d ago

express-async-router

Express Async Router - An Express Router wrapper which automatically manage Promise.

39
16.8K
3yrs ago
express-version-route

A Node.js express middleware that implements API versioning for route controllers

85
1.5K
8mos ago
@varasto/express-crud

JSON key-value store with HTTP server interface

0
3
24d ago

@root/async-router

Write Express middleware and route handlers using async/await

14
28
5mos ago
express-file-routing

Flexible system-based file routing for Express (like Next.js + additional features)

5
11
5mos ago

express-enrouten

An express route initialization and configuration module.

172
9.4K
5yrs ago
@tsndr/cloudflare-worker-router

A super lightweight router (3.6 kB) with middleware support and ZERO dependencies for CloudFlare Workers, inspired by the express.js syntax.

62
10
1mo ago

express-h2

Express http2

3
31
5mos ago
navamid

Navamid. A navigation aid (aka, router) for the browser with middleware support

0
23
6mos ago
express-directory-router

express-directory-router

5
11
5mos ago

@sagacify/autoroute

Automatic router for rest API

2
76
4mos ago
express-route-cache

Express middleware that caches your routes

0
15
4mos ago
@rapidcode/route

Set of libraries to help express application development

0
1
2mos ago
use-openapi

Node.js openapi framework and utils.

0
15
2mos ago
ert

Express routing templates provides a simple micro-templating syntax for building strings from a template and a request object.

8
2.3K
6yrs ago
express-routemagic

A simple and fast module to automatically require all your express routes without bloating your code with `app.use('i/will/repeat/this', require('./i/will/repeat/this')`. 把 Express 路由图给自动化。

93
38
2mos ago
version-router-express

Lightweight api versioning tool for express

0
4
8mos ago
super-route-express

Non pretentious express framework

0
1
5mos ago
@appsignal/express

@appsignal/express

Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
named-routes

Named routes for node.js. Works with express and independently.

87
1.2K
3yrs ago
express-routes-mapper

a small mapper for express routes

18
1.1K
2yrs ago

@novice1/routing

A small extension of Express routing.

0
16
6mos ago
express-import-routes

Auto import your routes like Nuxt.js

1
2
4mos ago
express-router-ts

Express Router Utility

1
7
7mos ago
adv-express

ADV integration with Express

0
4
1mo ago

express-joi-swagger-ts

Router with express, joi and swagger on typescript

1
2
1yr ago

fhirball

An Express router for a nodejs+MongoDB FHIR server

25
5
6mos ago
@lykmapipo/express-router-extra

express router extensions

5
7
1mo ago
express-next-api

File routing framework like api serverless for Node Express Next Generation.

1
14
4mos ago
express-automatic-routes

fastest way to map directories to URLs in express

11
22
6mos ago
express-router

A library for organizing routes of an express application

2
662
9yrs ago
express-chocola

A samll express framework for setting up and registering routes

1
1
6mos ago
express-relative-api-routes

Addon for expressJS that makes adding routes as easy as adding files with the name *-routes.js in specified folders.

0
10
4mos ago
express-route-logging

Npm Package to log every API endpoints with params, query, middlware etc in Md file

0
1
7mos ago
swagger-express-router

Takes a swagger JSON document and sets up express HTTP routes bound to middleware functions. All routing is therefore driven from the swagger documentation.

11
385
6yrs ago
express-list-routes-cuz

List routes for Express 3,4,5

0
5
7mos ago
express-resource

Resourceful routing for express

Weekly Downloads
