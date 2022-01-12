Categories
10 Best Express Routing Libraries
routing-controllers
Create structured, declarative and beautifully organized class-based controllers with heavy decorators usage in Express / Koa using TypeScript and Routing Controllers Framework.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
sr
@naren_codes/server-router
Package to describe api routes in express-nodejs in a easy way.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
express-promise-router
A lightweight wrapper for Express 4's Router that allows middleware to return promises
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
92.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
te
typera-express
Type-safe routes for Express and Koa
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ir
itty-router
A little router.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sre
swagger-routes-express
Connect your Express route controllers to restful paths using your Swagger definition file
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmh
node-mocks-http
Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
get-routes
get-routes gets all routes from an Express application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
elr
express-list-routes
List routes for Express 4
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fast-custom-router
Express router that is very fast
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
elr
express-lazy-router
Lazy loading for express router
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
erg
@kmpizmad/express-route-generator
Generates a basic route for an Express application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ejr
express-json-router
A toolkit to handle Express.js requests easier
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-async-router
Express Async Router - An Express Router wrapper which automatically manage Promise.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evr
express-version-route
A Node.js express middleware that implements API versioning for route controllers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
@varasto/express-crud
JSON key-value store with HTTP server interface
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@root/async-router
Write Express middleware and route handlers using async/await
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
efr
express-file-routing
Flexible system-based file routing for Express (like Next.js + additional features)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-enrouten
An express route initialization and configuration module.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cwr
@tsndr/cloudflare-worker-router
A super lightweight router (3.6 kB) with middleware support and ZERO dependencies for CloudFlare Workers, inspired by the express.js syntax.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-h2
Express http2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nav
navamid
Navamid. A navigation aid (aka, router) for the browser with middleware support
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
edr
express-directory-router
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/express-directory-router.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/express-directory-router)
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sagacify/autoroute
Automatic router for rest API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erc
express-route-cache
Express middleware that caches your routes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rou
@rapidcode/route
Set of libraries to help express application development
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uo
use-openapi
Node.js openapi framework and utils.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ert
ert
Express routing templates provides a simple micro-templating syntax for building strings from a template and a request object.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
express-routemagic
A simple and fast module to automatically require all your express routes without bloating your code with `app.use('i/will/repeat/this', require('./i/will/repeat/this')`. 把 Express 路由图给自动化。
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vre
version-router-express
Lightweight api versioning tool for express
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sre
super-route-express
Non pretentious express framework
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@appsignal/express
![npm (scoped)](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@appsignal/express) ![npm peer dependency version (scoped)](https://img.shields.io/npm/dependency-version/@appsignal/express/peer/express)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
named-routes
Named routes for node.js. Works with express and independently.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erm
express-routes-mapper
a small mapper for express routes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@novice1/routing
A small extension of Express routing.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eir
express-import-routes
Auto import your routes like Nuxt.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ert
express-router-ts
Express Router Utility
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ae
adv-express
ADV integration with Express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-joi-swagger-ts
Router with express, joi and swagger on typescript
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fhirball
An Express router for a nodejs+MongoDB FHIR server
LGPL-3.0+
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ere
@lykmapipo/express-router-extra
express router extensions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ena
express-next-api
File routing framework like api serverless for Node Express Next Generation.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ear
express-automatic-routes
fastest way to map directories to URLs in express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
express-router
A library for organizing routes of an express application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
662
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
express-chocola
A samll express framework for setting up and registering routes
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
era
express-relative-api-routes
Addon for expressJS that makes adding routes as easy as adding files with the name *-routes.js in specified folders.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erl
express-route-logging
Npm Package to log every API endpoints with params, query, middlware etc in Md file
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ser
swagger-express-router
Takes a swagger JSON document and sets up express HTTP routes bound to middleware functions. All routing is therefore driven from the swagger documentation.
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
elr
express-list-routes-cuz
List routes for Express 3,4,5
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
express-resource
Resourceful routing for express
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
