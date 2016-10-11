openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Express REPL Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ert

express-repl-toolkit

Handy toolkits play with express based apps in repl.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
roh

repl-over-http

A repl tool over HTTP(s)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cr

connect-repl

Inject REPL into connect/express as middleware

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
10yrs ago

veggie

Mock server with response set switching

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rep

replio

An experiment of running Node.js REPL over websocket with Chromium's hterm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
re

rddx-express

Express.js base project for REPL drive development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
er

express-repl

Interact with express internal data (routes, settings...) with an auto reconnect remote repl

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago