7 Best Express REPL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ert
express-repl-toolkit
Handy toolkits play with express based apps in repl.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
roh
repl-over-http
A repl tool over HTTP(s)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
connect-repl
Inject REPL into connect/express as middleware
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
veggie
Mock server with response set switching
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rep
replio
An experiment of running Node.js REPL over websocket with Chromium's hterm
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
re
rddx-express
Express.js base project for REPL drive development
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
express-repl
Interact with express internal data (routes, settings...) with an auto reconnect remote repl
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
