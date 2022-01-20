openbase logo
6 Best Express Profiling Libraries

pm2

pm2

Node.js Production Process Manager with a built-in Load Balancer.

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36.4K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
236
Top Feedback
34Easy to Use
31Performant
27Great Documentation

@opentelemetry/instrumentation-express

OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2d ago

@glimpse/glimpse

Project Glimpse: Node Edition - Spend less time debugging and more time developing.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5yrs ago
epm

@byu-oit/express-profiler-middleware

An express middleware function for profiling client requests

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
pro

profilejs

V8 profiling for Express framework

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
11yrs ago
en

express-newrelic

New Relic Node.js agent code base. Developers are welcome to create pull requests here, please see our contributing guidelines. For New Relic technical support, please go to http://support.newrelic.com.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago