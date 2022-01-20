Categories
6 Best Express Profiling Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pm2
pm2
Node.js Production Process Manager with a built-in Load Balancer.
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36.4K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
236
Top Feedback
34
Easy to Use
31
Performant
27
Great Documentation
@opentelemetry/instrumentation-express
OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@glimpse/glimpse
Project Glimpse: Node Edition - Spend less time debugging and more time developing.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epm
@byu-oit/express-profiler-middleware
An express middleware function for profiling client requests
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
profilejs
V8 profiling for Express framework
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
11yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
en
express-newrelic
New Relic Node.js agent code base. Developers are welcome to create pull requests here, please see our contributing guidelines. For New Relic technical support, please go to http://support.newrelic.com.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
