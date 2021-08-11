Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Express OAuth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
express-jwt
connect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
5
Performant
3
Great Documentation
gra
grant
OAuth Proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oau
oauth2orize
OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
express-oauth-server
Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cimpress-express-auth0
Express.js middleware designed for managing a web application's interactions with the Auth0 SDK.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nos
node-oauth2-server
Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oauth2-express
Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pom
passport-oauth2-middleware
Passport OAuth2 middleware for Express that automatically handles the token refresh.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
896
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
per
permit
An unopinionated authentication library for building Node.js APIs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
896
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pco
passport-cognito-oauth2
Node Express Passport Strategy for AWS Cognito using the Oauth2 Strategy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
652
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-oauth-jwt
A Node.js Express example API Secured with OAuth tokens
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eob
express-oauth2-bearer
Authentication middleware for Express.js that validates access tokens according to RFC 6750.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
op
oauth20-provider
OAuth 2.0 provider toolkit for nodeJS, standalone server and express middleware support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eve
everyauth
node.js auth package (password, facebook, & more) for Connect and Express apps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eoa
express-oauth-any
An express library that has the most popular oauth routes pre-defined. All you need to do is provide the keys.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sup
superlogin
Powerful authentication for APIs and single page apps using the CouchDB ecosystem which supports a variety of providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oau
oauthorize
OAuth service provider toolkit for Node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-uma
Module for implementing an UMA-compliant (User-Managed Access) Server/Provider with Express in Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
goa
goauth
An express middleware that looks after user logins and authentication
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cog
connect-oauth-github
GitHub OAuth for Connect/Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@shoppre/oauth2-server
Production ready OAuth 2.0 Implementation with MySQL
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
express-tokenware
Sign and verify tokens for your express app with one middleware
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
la
launchcode-auth
Provides easy-to-configure Express routes for social and e-mail/password authentication, using JWT tokens as proof of auth. We're adding an AngularJS module & seed project to get you started, but we're not quite there as of 2014/10/09.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
crafity-everyauth
node.js auth package (password, facebook, & more) for Connect and Express apps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oau
oauthenticity
simple ouath2 implementation for use with restify or any other connect style node server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package