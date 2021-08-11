openbase logo
10 Best Express OAuth Libraries

express-jwt

connect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
5Performant
3Great Documentation
gra

grant

OAuth Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
oau

oauth2orize

OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

express-oauth-server

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

cimpress-express-auth0

Express.js middleware designed for managing a web application's interactions with the Auth0 SDK.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
8mos ago
nos

node-oauth2-server

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

oauth2-express

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
pom

passport-oauth2-middleware

Passport OAuth2 middleware for Express that automatically handles the token refresh.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
896
Last Commit
5yrs ago
per

permit

An unopinionated authentication library for building Node.js APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
896
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pco

passport-cognito-oauth2

Node Express Passport Strategy for AWS Cognito using the Oauth2 Strategy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
652
Last Commit
3yrs ago

express-oauth-jwt

A Node.js Express example API Secured with OAuth tokens

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
10mos ago
eob

express-oauth2-bearer

Authentication middleware for Express.js that validates access tokens according to RFC 6750.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
op

oauth20-provider

OAuth 2.0 provider toolkit for nodeJS, standalone server and express middleware support

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
6yrs ago
eve

everyauth

node.js auth package (password, facebook, & more) for Connect and Express apps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
6yrs ago
eoa

express-oauth-any

An express library that has the most popular oauth routes pre-defined. All you need to do is provide the keys.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
sup

superlogin

Powerful authentication for APIs and single page apps using the CouchDB ecosystem which supports a variety of providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
5yrs ago
oau

oauthorize

OAuth service provider toolkit for Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
10yrs ago

node-uma

Module for implementing an UMA-compliant (User-Managed Access) Server/Provider with Express in Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
goa

goauth

An express middleware that looks after user logins and authentication

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
cog

connect-oauth-github

GitHub OAuth for Connect/Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago

@shoppre/oauth2-server

Production ready OAuth 2.0 Implementation with MySQL

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
et

express-tokenware

Sign and verify tokens for your express app with one middleware

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
la

launchcode-auth

Provides easy-to-configure Express routes for social and e-mail/password authentication, using JWT tokens as proof of auth. We're adding an AngularJS module & seed project to get you started, but we're not quite there as of 2014/10/09.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

crafity-everyauth

node.js auth package (password, facebook, & more) for Connect and Express apps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
oau

oauthenticity

simple ouath2 implementation for use with restify or any other connect style node server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago