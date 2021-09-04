openbase logo
5 Best Express MySQL Libraries

ems

express-mysql-session

A MySQL session store for the express framework in node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
mqu

mysql-query-util

Utility module for mysql and nodejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6mos ago
ea

express-admin

MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, PostgreSQL admin for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago

nodeadmin

A fantastically elegant interface for MySQL and Node.js/Express management. - https://www.npmjs.com/package/nodeadmin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
ess

express-sql-session

Express Session Store backed by a SQL database. The following sql databases are supported Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB and SQLite3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago