5 Best Express MySQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ems
express-mysql-session
A MySQL session store for the express framework in node
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
mqu
mysql-query-util
Utility module for mysql and nodejs
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-admin
MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, PostgreSQL admin for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nodeadmin
A fantastically elegant interface for MySQL and Node.js/Express management. - https://www.npmjs.com/package/nodeadmin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ess
express-sql-session
Express Session Store backed by a SQL database. The following sql databases are supported Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB and SQLite3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
