10 Best Express Mocking Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
exp

@jest-mock/express

A lightweight Jest mock for unit testing Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
28.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
nmh

node-mocks-http

Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ome

openapi-mock-express-middleware

Generates express mock-servers from OpenAPI specs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
743
Last Commit
14d ago
erm

express-request-mock

🖖 A convenient wrapper for node-mocks-http which makes testing Express controllers and middleware easy.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
mer

mock-express-request

Nodejs library to mock express http request

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@mediamonks/monck

Add highly configurable API mocks to your express server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
1mo ago
mer

mock-express-response

Nodejs library to mock expressjs http response

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ems

express-mock-server

Mock server powered by Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
2mos ago
req

reqresnext

Tiny helper for express middleware testing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
18d ago

express-oven

An easy mock API generator with express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2mos ago

express-mock-api-middleware

Express middleware for mocking restful APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
7mos ago
emh

express-mocks-http

Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
6mos ago
api

apimocker

node.js module to run a simple http server for mock service responses.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
smm

super-mock-middleware

an express mock data middleware

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
xmo

xmock

A simple express-like http mocking for in-memory tests.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
6yrs ago
shm

shmock

Simple HTTP Mocking Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
6yrs ago
am

apimock-middleware

connect middleware for API Mocking.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
7yrs ago

@loremipsum/mocking-hans

You don't mock the Hans, he's mocking you.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago

farso

express middleware library to mock http server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
1yr ago
sup

supermockapi

A lightweight, user-friendly, and powerful tool for mocking API endpoints. Useful for testing API client integrations, or performance testing your application without sending traffic to your API dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tra

transformium

Transformium is a simple API proxy server implemented using Express. API proxy configuration can be applied immediately on the running server without restarting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
moc

mockapi

A quick and dirty api framework in node. Great for quickly mocking out or prototyping an api.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ms

mitm-servers

Higher level intercepting and mocking library for Node.js HTTP requests in testing

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
mua

mock-user-auth

Mock-User-Auth is a mock user authentication API developed in Nodejs and Express using JWT as authenticator using the ES6 version of JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jda

json-dummy-api

NPM package to create dummy JSON API response backed by the express server for front-end developers in minimum code possible

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago