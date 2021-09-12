Categories
10 Best Express Mocking Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
exp
@jest-mock/express
A lightweight Jest mock for unit testing Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
28.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmh
node-mocks-http
Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ome
openapi-mock-express-middleware
Generates express mock-servers from OpenAPI specs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
743
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erm
express-request-mock
🖖 A convenient wrapper for node-mocks-http which makes testing Express controllers and middleware easy.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mer
mock-express-request
Nodejs library to mock express http request
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mediamonks/monck
Add highly configurable API mocks to your express server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mer
mock-express-response
Nodejs library to mock expressjs http response
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ems
express-mock-server
Mock server powered by Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
req
reqresnext
Tiny helper for express middleware testing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-oven
An easy mock API generator with express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
express-mock-api-middleware
Express middleware for mocking restful APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emh
express-mocks-http
Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
api
apimocker
node.js module to run a simple http server for mock service responses.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smm
super-mock-middleware
an express mock data middleware
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xmo
xmock
A simple express-like http mocking for in-memory tests.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shm
shmock
Simple HTTP Mocking Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
apimock-middleware
connect middleware for API Mocking.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@loremipsum/mocking-hans
You don't mock the Hans, he's mocking you.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
farso
express middleware library to mock http server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sup
supermockapi
A lightweight, user-friendly, and powerful tool for mocking API endpoints. Useful for testing API client integrations, or performance testing your application without sending traffic to your API dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tra
transformium
Transformium is a simple API proxy server implemented using Express. API proxy configuration can be applied immediately on the running server without restarting.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
moc
mockapi
A quick and dirty api framework in node. Great for quickly mocking out or prototyping an api.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ms
mitm-servers
Higher level intercepting and mocking library for Node.js HTTP requests in testing
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mua
mock-user-auth
Mock-User-Auth is a mock user authentication API developed in Nodejs and Express using JWT as authenticator using the ES6 version of JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jda
json-dummy-api
NPM package to create dummy JSON API response backed by the express server for front-end developers in minimum code possible
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
