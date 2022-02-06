Categories
10 Best Express Mock Server Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ob
openapi-backend
Build, Validate, Route, Authenticate and Mock using OpenAPI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mocks-server/core
Mocks Server core. For programmatic usage only.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mocks-server/main
Main distribution of Mocks Server
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
mocker-api
mocker-api that creates mocks for REST APIs. It will be helpful when you try to test your application without the actual REST API server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ome
openapi-mock-express-middleware
Generates express mock-servers from OpenAPI specs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
743
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fau
fauxauth
Helper application for testing OAuth clients
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tfb
the-fake-backend
Build a fake backend by providing the content of files or JavaScript objects through configurable routes.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mswjs/http-middleware
Spawn an HTTP server from your request handlers or apply them to an existing server using a middleware.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stu
stubsy
A mock server that ships with a UI to allow configuration during runtime.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cts
create-test-server
Creates a minimal Express server for testing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
highwind
Mock API express server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
low
lowserver
Easy to apply a mock server into express app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
copy-cat
A standalone server to mock various communications services for push messaging, email, and sms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
veggie
Mock server with response set switching
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hot-mock-server
An HTTP Server for Mock Data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
msc
mockjs-server-cli
An express server that relies on mockjs to simulate the CLI of interface data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
express-mocker
NodeJS Multipurpose Mockup Server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
el
express-leaf
Leaf mock server for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ems
express-mock-server-router
An express routing middleware for easily build up a mock restful API server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emb
express-mock-backend
Express mock rest api server for testing
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hmm
hot-mock-middleware
A express middleware that creates mock service simply, support for real-time refresh
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mock-n-roll
configurable rest service system mock
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
