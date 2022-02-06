openbase logo
10 Best Express Mock Server Libraries

openapi-backend

Build, Validate, Route, Authenticate and Mock using OpenAPI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
8d ago

@mocks-server/core

Mocks Server core. For programmatic usage only.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@mocks-server/main

Main distribution of Mocks Server

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
mocker-api

mocker-api that creates mocks for REST APIs. It will be helpful when you try to test your application without the actual REST API server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
19d ago
openapi-mock-express-middleware

Generates express mock-servers from OpenAPI specs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
743
Last Commit
14d ago
fauxauth

Helper application for testing OAuth clients

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
8d ago
the-fake-backend

Build a fake backend by providing the content of files or JavaScript objects through configurable routes.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
18d ago

@mswjs/http-middleware

Spawn an HTTP server from your request handlers or apply them to an existing server using a middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
stubsy

A mock server that ships with a UI to allow configuration during runtime.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1mo ago
create-test-server

Creates a minimal Express server for testing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

highwind

Mock API express server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
lowserver

Easy to apply a mock server into express app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
copy-cat

A standalone server to mock various communications services for push messaging, email, and sms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago

veggie

Mock server with response set switching

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago

hot-mock-server

An HTTP Server for Mock Data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mockjs-server-cli

An express server that relies on mockjs to simulate the CLI of interface data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
express-mocker

NodeJS Multipurpose Mockup Server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
express-leaf

Leaf mock server for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
express-mock-server-router

An express routing middleware for easily build up a mock restful API server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
express-mock-backend

Express mock rest api server for testing

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
hot-mock-middleware

A express middleware that creates mock service simply, support for real-time refresh

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

mock-n-roll

configurable rest service system mock

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago