10 Best Express Localization Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
tra

@aminnairi/translation

Multi-lingual translation library.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago

i18n-abide

Node.js express connect module for i18n and l10n support

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
et

express-tongue

Express middleware to handle sites in multiple languages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago
ge

globalize-express

The globalize middleware for the express framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pol

polyglot

i18n module for express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
ix

i18n-x

Simple i18n middleware for Express node framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago

express-mw-lang

Language-helper middleware for Express web server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

loc

Full featured localization module for express.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago

codinglizards-localizer

A really super simple localization library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ind

indigojs

IndigoJS is an open source, JavaScript/NodeJS localization framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago