10 Best Express Localization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tra
@aminnairi/translation
Multi-lingual translation library.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
i18n-abide
Node.js express connect module for i18n and l10n support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
express-tongue
Express middleware to handle sites in multiple languages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ge
globalize-express
The globalize middleware for the express framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pol
polyglot
i18n module for express
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ix
i18n-x
Simple i18n middleware for Express node framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-mw-lang
Language-helper middleware for Express web server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
Full featured localization module for express.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
codinglizards-localizer
A really super simple localization library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ind
indigojs
IndigoJS is an open source, JavaScript/NodeJS localization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
