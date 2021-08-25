Categories
4 Best Express LDAP Libraries
en
express-ntlm
An express middleware to have basic NTLM-authentication in node.js.
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epl
express-passport-ldap-mongoose
A library to use ldap-authentication and passport to authenticate and save users
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
el
express-ldap2rest
LDAP to RESP middleware for expressjs
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecl
express-cached-ldap
Cached LDAP authentication middleware for express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
