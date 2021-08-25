openbase logo
4 Best Express LDAP Libraries

express-ntlm

An express middleware to have basic NTLM-authentication in node.js.

BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
express-passport-ldap-mongoose

A library to use ldap-authentication and passport to authenticate and save users

MIT
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
10mos ago
express-ldap2rest

LDAP to RESP middleware for expressjs

GPL-3.0
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
express-cached-ldap

Cached LDAP authentication middleware for express

MIT
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago