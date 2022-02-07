openbase logo
10 Best Express Internationalization Libraries

i18next-http-middleware

i18next-http-middleware is a middleware to be used with Node.js web frameworks like express or Fastify and also for Deno.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
97.1K
Last Commit
7d ago

@moxy/next-intl

Library to integrate react-intl with Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
4mos ago
@aminnairi/translation

Multi-lingual translation library.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago
express-request-language

A middleware to figure out a request's language tag by parsing Accept-Language header and stored cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
express-locale

Express middleware to determine locale

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1yr ago

i18n-abide

Node.js express connect module for i18n and l10n support

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

Internationalization library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
i18n-express

A simple i18n middleware for Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
express-tongue

Express middleware to handle sites in multiple languages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago

express-translate

Add simple translation support to Express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
647
Last Commit
2yrs ago

connect-locale

configurable connect/express locale detection middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
3yrs ago

engine-munger

A helper module to insert specialization and i18n in the render workflow

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
5yrs ago
smartloc

A i18n toolset for nodejs apis leveraging tagged strings

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
7mos ago
globalize-express

The globalize middleware for the express framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
6yrs ago
polyglot

i18n module for express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
express-i18n-mini

Minimalistic, lightweight, easy-to-use i18n solution for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
mandarin

Automatic i18n phrase translation using Google Translate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
@narando/express-i18n-middleware

A middleware to setup i18next for use with mustache.

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
@narando/express-preferred-ui-language

A middleware to set the available system languages for use with mustache.

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
smws

Simple multilingual website module for node js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
i18n-x

Simple i18n middleware for Express node framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@cheevr/lang

An i18n library that allows integration with express and jade.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago

tml-express

TML for Express JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago

express-mw-lang

Language-helper middleware for Express web server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

Full featured localization module for express.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago

gengojs

The best i18n middleware for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
i18n-ryla

i18n for express projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
express-intl

Internationalization middleware and helpers for Express using Format.js

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
jus-i18n

Real I18N implementation, with a true support for plural forms, and many storage engines. Works best with Express or Jus Framework

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit