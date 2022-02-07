Categories
10 Best Express Internationalization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
i18next-http-middleware
i18next-http-middleware is a middleware to be used with Node.js web frameworks like express or Fastify and also for Deno.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
97.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@moxy/next-intl
Library to integrate react-intl with Next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tra
@aminnairi/translation
Multi-lingual translation library.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
erl
express-request-language
A middleware to figure out a request's language tag by parsing Accept-Language header and stored cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
el
express-locale
Express middleware to determine locale
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
i18n-abide
Node.js express connect module for i18n and l10n support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
strong
Internationalization library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ie
i18n-express
A simple i18n middleware for Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
express-tongue
Express middleware to handle sites in multiple languages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-translate
Add simple translation support to Express
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
647
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
connect-locale
configurable connect/express locale detection middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
engine-munger
A helper module to insert specialization and i18n in the render workflow
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
smartloc
A i18n toolset for nodejs apis leveraging tagged strings
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ge
globalize-express
The globalize middleware for the express framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pol
polyglot
i18n module for express
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eim
express-i18n-mini
Minimalistic, lightweight, easy-to-use i18n solution for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
man
mandarin
Automatic i18n phrase translation using Google Translate
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eim
@narando/express-i18n-middleware
A middleware to setup i18next for use with mustache.
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epu
@narando/express-preferred-ui-language
A middleware to set the available system languages for use with mustache.
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smw
smws
Simple multilingual website module for node js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ix
i18n-x
Simple i18n middleware for Express node framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cheevr/lang
An i18n library that allows integration with express and jade.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tml-express
TML for Express JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-mw-lang
Language-helper middleware for Express web server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
Full featured localization module for express.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gengojs
The best i18n middleware for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ir
i18n-ryla
i18n for express projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ei
express-intl
Internationalization middleware and helpers for Express using Format.js
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ji
jus-i18n
Real I18N implementation, with a true support for plural forms, and many storage engines. Works best with Express or Jus Framework
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
