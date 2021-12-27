openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Express Image Manipulation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

es

express-sharp

🏞 Real-time image processing for your express application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
396
Last Commit
2mos ago
ep

express-processimage

Express middleware that processes served images according to the query string

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
21d ago
sha

sharpie

A simple express middleware for resizing images using sharp and pipes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
25d ago
sli

slicica

Image serving/resizing Connect middleware using Sharp/VIPS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
16d ago
imm

immp

Image Manipulation Middleware Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ei

express-imgwiz

Resize, format images on-the-fly middleware for expressjs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5mos ago

image-resizing

Node.js backend (middleware) for dynamic image manipulation needs (transform, resize, optimize)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
1yr ago
eri

express-responsive-images

Server-side scaling and caching images on-the-fly for express on Node.js. Adapted images to clients screen size or scaled by query parameter (i.e. ?w=200). Mobile friendly, reducing bandwidth and saving load time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
si

serve-image

Express.js middleware to serve images in the dimension needed.

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit

lipo-express

Lipo middleware for Express and Connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ima

imagist

On-the-fly image optimization & manipulation middleware.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
ima

imageable

On-demand image manipulation middleware for express and connect.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
emi

express-middleware-image

Express middleware to resize pictures from url parameters

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ei

express-images

resize and crop your images just with a link

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
eip

express-imagemin-proxy

An express middleware to optimize images from a backend, with resizing and converting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
im

imagina-middleware

Express middleware to dynamically resize images based on Imagina Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago