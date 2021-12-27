Categories
10 Best Express Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
es
express-sharp
🏞 Real-time image processing for your express application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
396
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
express-processimage
Express middleware that processes served images according to the query string
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sha
sharpie
A simple express middleware for resizing images using sharp and pipes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sli
slicica
Image serving/resizing Connect middleware using Sharp/VIPS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imm
immp
Image Manipulation Middleware Proxy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ei
express-imgwiz
Resize, format images on-the-fly middleware for expressjs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
image-resizing
Node.js backend (middleware) for dynamic image manipulation needs (transform, resize, optimize)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eri
express-responsive-images
Server-side scaling and caching images on-the-fly for express on Node.js. Adapted images to clients screen size or scaled by query parameter (i.e. ?w=200). Mobile friendly, reducing bandwidth and saving load time.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
si
serve-image
Express.js middleware to serve images in the dimension needed.
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lipo-express
Lipo middleware for Express and Connect
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ima
imagist
On-the-fly image optimization & manipulation middleware.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ima
imageable
On-demand image manipulation middleware for express and connect.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emi
express-middleware-image
Express middleware to resize pictures from url parameters
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ei
express-images
resize and crop your images just with a link
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eip
express-imagemin-proxy
An express middleware to optimize images from a backend, with resizing and converting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
im
imagina-middleware
Express middleware to dynamically resize images based on Imagina Library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
