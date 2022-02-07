Categories
10 Best Express HTTP Proxy Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
hpm
http-proxy-middleware
⚡ The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware for connect, express and browser-sync
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
12.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
ehp
express-http-proxy
Proxy middleware for express/connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erp
express-request-proxy
Advanced streaming http request proxy middleware for Express with support for custom routes, caching, and response transforms.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
41.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
s3-proxy
4front plugin to proxy read calls to S3
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hrp
http-route-proxy
Convenient HTTP/HTTPS route proxy for cross-domain request, request forward.Support using as express connect middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bfn-proxy
Boot Fidelity NodeJS-Proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mp
middleware-proxy
↪ connect-compliant middleware for simple, transparent redirection of HTTP requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chp
connect-http-proxy
Express/Connect HTTP proxy middleware
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ehp
express-http-proxy-async
Proxy middleware for express/connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ehp
express-http-proxy-circuit-breaker
Proxy middleware for express/connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esc
express-sticky-cluster
Sticky session balancer based on a cluster and node-http-proxy modules, with express and socket.io support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
proxit
Simple proxy server built on express / connect.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emp
express-multi-proxy-router
Express.js module for multi proxies by URL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
