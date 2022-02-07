openbase logo
10 Best Express HTTP Proxy Libraries

hpm

http-proxy-middleware

⚡ The one-liner node.js http-proxy middleware for connect, express and browser-sync

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
12.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
ehp

express-http-proxy

Proxy middleware for express/connect

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
4mos ago
erp

express-request-proxy

Advanced streaming http request proxy middleware for Express with support for custom routes, caching, and response transforms.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
41.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sp

s3-proxy

4front plugin to proxy read calls to S3

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
hrp

http-route-proxy

Convenient HTTP/HTTPS route proxy for cross-domain request, request forward.Support using as express connect middleware

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

bfn-proxy

Boot Fidelity NodeJS-Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mp

middleware-proxy

↪ connect-compliant middleware for simple, transparent redirection of HTTP requests

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
3yrs ago
chp

connect-http-proxy

Express/Connect HTTP proxy middleware

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
ehp

express-http-proxy-async

Proxy middleware for express/connect

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ehp

express-http-proxy-circuit-breaker

Proxy middleware for express/connect

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
esc

express-sticky-cluster

Sticky session balancer based on a cluster and node-http-proxy modules, with express and socket.io support

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2yrs ago

proxit

Simple proxy server built on express / connect.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
emp

express-multi-proxy-router

Express.js module for multi proxies by URL

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago