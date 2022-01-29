openbase logo
8 Best Express HTML Templating Engine Libraries

liquidjs

A simple, expressive, safe and Shopify compatible template engine in pure JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
mustache-express

Use mustache, including partials, in Express 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@beforesemicolon/html-plus

HTML Template System and Site Builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
scetch

Another templating engine, but with a twist!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4mos ago

swig-templates

Take a swig of the best template engine for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
template-jsx

Template rendering engine for JSX

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
9mos ago
express-engine-jsx

JSX engine for ExpressJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2mos ago
@proact/core

Proact is an template engine for node js which renders React like jsx functional components to static HTML or XML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago