8 Best Express HTML Templating Engine Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
liq
liquidjs
A simple, expressive, safe and Shopify compatible template engine in pure JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
me
mustache-express
Use mustache, including partials, in Express 3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@beforesemicolon/html-plus
HTML Template System and Site Builder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sce
scetch
Another templating engine, but with a twist!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swig-templates
Take a swig of the best template engine for JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
template-jsx
Template rendering engine for JSX
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eej
express-engine-jsx
JSX engine for ExpressJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@proact/core
Proact is an template engine for node js which renders React like jsx functional components to static HTML or XML.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
