Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Express Hot Reload Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
webpack-hot-middleware
Webpack hot reloading you can attach to your own server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.1M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Buggy
uhr
universal-hot-reload
Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
nhl
node-hot-loader
Hot module replacement (hot reload) for Node.js applications. Develop without server restarting.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@artsy/express-reloadable
Automatically hot-swap Express server code without the restart
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
express-reload
Automatic hot reload express.js server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
479
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hot
@soniccodes/hotpress
Were you ever sick of waiting for express to restart the server just to test a simple change, now that's a thing of the past.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
express-reloadable
Make your express application reloadable without server restart.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
webpack-hot-middleware-2
Webpack hot reloading you can attach to your own server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ehm
express-hot-middleware
Simple way to enable hot-reloading in your Express applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ewb
express-webpack-builder
Webpack builder that comes with client and server hot reloading
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
express-resetter
Utility module to reset an Express instance to a previous state after registering middleware
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hot-mock-server
An HTTP Server for Mock Data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
remount-router
A simple file-based router for Express.js with automatic routes remounting on file changes without the need to restart the server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gulp-hot-reload
Gulp plugin to reload Express and React.js application without server restart
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sh
served-hot
Server-side hot-reloading for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ehl
express-hot-loader
Webpack loader for hot reload with express 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eeh
express-engine-hotloader
enhances express template engine with hotloader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hmm
hot-mock-middleware
A express middleware that creates mock service simply, support for real-time refresh
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ew
express-webpack
Development with Hot Module Reload middleware for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package