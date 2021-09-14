openbase logo
10 Best Express Hot Reload Libraries

webpack-hot-middleware

Webpack hot reloading you can attach to your own server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.1M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Buggy
uhr

universal-hot-reload

Hot reload client and server webpack bundles for the ultimate development experience

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
node-hot-loader

Hot module replacement (hot reload) for Node.js applications. Develop without server restarting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
661
Last Commit
@artsy/express-reloadable

Automatically hot-swap Express server code without the restart

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
4mos ago
express-reload

Automatic hot reload express.js server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
479
Last Commit
@soniccodes/hotpress

Were you ever sick of waiting for express to restart the server just to test a simple change, now that's a thing of the past.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
express-reloadable

Make your express application reloadable without server restart.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
webpack-hot-middleware-2

Webpack hot reloading you can attach to your own server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
express-hot-middleware

Simple way to enable hot-reloading in your Express applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6yrs ago
express-webpack-builder

Webpack builder that comes with client and server hot reloading

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
express-resetter

Utility module to reset an Express instance to a previous state after registering middleware

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
hot-mock-server

An HTTP Server for Mock Data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
remount-router

A simple file-based router for Express.js with automatic routes remounting on file changes without the need to restart the server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
gulp-hot-reload

Gulp plugin to reload Express and React.js application without server restart

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
served-hot

Server-side hot-reloading for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
express-hot-loader

Webpack loader for hot reload with express 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
express-engine-hotloader

enhances express template engine with hotloader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
hot-mock-middleware

A express middleware that creates mock service simply, support for real-time refresh

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
express-webpack

Development with Hot Module Reload middleware for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago