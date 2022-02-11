Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Express GraphQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
apollo-server-express
🌍 Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
28
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
12
Great Documentation
8
Bleeding Edge
express-graphql
Create a GraphQL HTTP server with Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
703K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
gw
graphql-ws
Coherent, zero-dependency, lazy, simple, GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol compliant server and client.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
951
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
altair-express-middleware
✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gu
graphql-upload
Middleware and an Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
667K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tsed/graphql
📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@graphql-ez/express
Easy, feature complete, and Plugin-Based Envelop GraphQL APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wertik-js
💪 A library that powers your app with GraphQL + Rest API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
302
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
graphql-sequelize-generator
A Graphql API generator based on Sequelize.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
se
@graphity/server-express
GraphQL Typescript Framework. Graphity is a library that makes typescript and GraphQL easy to use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gum
graphql-upload-minimal
Minimalistic developer friendly middleware and an Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
629
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@graphql-sse/express
GraphQL subscription with express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@antstackio/express-graphql-proxy
a proxy server built on top of express.js for graphql services.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
egp
express-graphql-persisted-queries
A Middleware for Persisted Queries with express-graphql
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ge
graphql-express
A lightweight GraphQL client which can be handled by RxJs operators.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@antstackio/graphql-body-parser
graphql parser express middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-graphql-proxy
a proxy server built on top of express.js for graphql services.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@easy-express/graphql
An Easy-Express module that attaches an ApolloServer to your Easy-Express Server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grw
graphql-router-ware
GraphQL resolver for using router level middlewares at ease.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emg
@jesseteal/express-mysql-graphql
Create a graphql endpoint for an express.js server with MySQL backend.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@eclass/apollo-server-express
🌍 GraphQL server for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package