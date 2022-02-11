openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Express GraphQL Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

apollo-server-express

🌍  Spec-compliant and production ready JavaScript GraphQL server that lets you develop in a schema-first way. Built for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
28
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
8Bleeding Edge

express-graphql

Create a GraphQL HTTP server with Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
703K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
gw

graphql-ws

Coherent, zero-dependency, lazy, simple, GraphQL over WebSocket Protocol compliant server and client.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
951
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
21d ago

altair-express-middleware

✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
gu

graphql-upload

Middleware and an Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
667K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@tsed/graphql

📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
exp

@graphql-ez/express

Easy, feature complete, and Plugin-Based Envelop GraphQL APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
2d ago

wertik-js

💪 A library that powers your app with GraphQL + Rest API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
302
Last Commit
6d ago

graphql-sequelize-generator

A Graphql API generator based on Sequelize.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
25d ago
se

@graphity/server-express

GraphQL Typescript Framework. Graphity is a library that makes typescript and GraphQL easy to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5mos ago
gum

graphql-upload-minimal

Minimalistic developer friendly middleware and an Upload scalar to add support for GraphQL multipart requests (file uploads via queries and mutations) to various Node.js GraphQL servers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
629
Last Commit
2mos ago
exp

@graphql-sse/express

GraphQL subscription with express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago

@antstackio/express-graphql-proxy

a proxy server built on top of express.js for graphql services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3mos ago
egp

express-graphql-persisted-queries

A Middleware for Persisted Queries with express-graphql

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
ge

graphql-express

A lightweight GraphQL client which can be handled by RxJs operators.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
10d ago

@antstackio/graphql-body-parser

graphql parser express middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
8mos ago

express-graphql-proxy

a proxy server built on top of express.js for graphql services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago

@easy-express/graphql

An Easy-Express module that attaches an ApolloServer to your Easy-Express Server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
grw

graphql-router-ware

GraphQL resolver for using router level middlewares at ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
emg

@jesseteal/express-mysql-graphql

Create a graphql endpoint for an express.js server with MySQL backend.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago

@eclass/apollo-server-express

🌍 GraphQL server for Express, Connect, Hapi, Koa and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago