6 Best Express Full-Stack Framework Libraries

tibet

TIBET: The Desktop to Cloud Platform

RPL-1.5
7
194
18d ago

frourio-express

Fast and type-safe full stack framework, for TypeScript

MIT
2
323
8d ago

beamjs

Enterprise full stack web development framework (BackendJS - ExpressJS - AngularJS - MongoDB)

MIT
18
15
20d ago
jos

jostack

Web OO Framework with node, express, and browser integration

MIT
0
v-t-test

UNMAINTAINED - Small components for building apps, manipulating data, and automating a distributed infrastructure.

Unknown
1.8K
0
8yrs ago

sweet-jumps

Sweet Jumps is an Express based framework / boilerplate stack for Node.js web applications

Unknown
1
0
8yrs ago