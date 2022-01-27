Categories
6 Best Express Full-Stack Framework Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tibet
TIBET: The Desktop to Cloud Platform
RPL-1.5
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
frourio-express
Fast and type-safe full stack framework, for TypeScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
beamjs
Enterprise full stack web development framework (BackendJS - ExpressJS - AngularJS - MongoDB)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jos
jostack
Web OO Framework with node, express, and browser integration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v-t-test
UNMAINTAINED - Small components for building apps, manipulating data, and automating a distributed infrastructure.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sweet-jumps
Sweet Jumps is an Express based framework / boilerplate stack for Node.js web applications
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
