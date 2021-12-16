openbase logo
7 Best Express Documentation Generator Libraries

swagger-ui-express

Adds middleware to your express app to serve the Swagger UI bound to your Swagger document. This acts as living documentation for your API hosted from within your app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
985
Weekly Downloads
893K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use
swagger-express-ts

Generate and serve swagger.json

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@knuckleswtf/scribe-express

Generate API documentation for humans from your Node.js codebase.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
4mos ago

swagger-node-express

Swagger module for node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
swagger-typed-express-docs

Simple express runtime parser and documentation swagger generator with 100% support of Typescript static types

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5mos ago
express-mongoose-docs

Auto-generated Documentation for Express and Mongoose based APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
5yrs ago
joi-swagger-express

Simple non-intrusive library for validating Express routes with Joi and auto-generating Swagger documentation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago