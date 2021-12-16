Categories
7 Best Express Documentation Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
sue
swagger-ui-express
Adds middleware to your express app to serve the Swagger UI bound to your Swagger document. This acts as living documentation for your API hosted from within your app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
985
Weekly Downloads
893K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
set
swagger-express-ts
Generate and serve swagger.json
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@knuckleswtf/scribe-express
Generate API documentation for humans from your Node.js codebase.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swagger-node-express
Swagger module for node.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ste
swagger-typed-express-docs
Simple express runtime parser and documentation swagger generator with 100% support of Typescript static types
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emd
express-mongoose-docs
Auto-generated Documentation for Express and Mongoose based APIs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jse
joi-swagger-express
Simple non-intrusive library for validating Express routes with Joi and auto-generating Swagger documentation.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
