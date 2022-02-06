openbase logo
10 Best Express Dependency Injection Libraries

@foal/core

Elegant and fully-featured Node.Js web framework based on TypeScript. 🚀.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
8d ago

@umberware/the-way

TheWay is a framework to enhance the development with NodeJs and Typescript, promoting agility, simplicity and intelligibility.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
20d ago
cor

@adr-express-ts/core

This package is a dependency injection for express with typescript using decorators and the Action–Domain–Responder pattern.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
4mos ago

@restyjs/core

A Node.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
jim

jimpex

Express as dependency injection container.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4mos ago
nu

natural-utility

natural-utility is a simple helper tool to get easily your work as a module loader, route middleware, plugin middleware and flash message.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
de

depinj-express

Depinj integration with express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
ndi

node-dependency-injection-express-middleware

A Node Dependency Injection middleware for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nod

nodeflare

A framework built on [Express](https://expressjs.com/) with built in JWT authentication, Dependency Injection, and Eventing.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
ed

express-dependencies

Dependency Injection for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
1yr ago

middleware-container

Middleware Chaining & Dependency Resolution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
2yrs ago
thr

thresh

Decorative implementation of Express with TypeScript and dependency injection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
ed

express-di

Dependency injection for Express applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
5yrs ago
hp

hydra-promoted

A package to be used along with hydra-express to provide middlewares and controllers with string notation and provide dependency injection capabilties

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
res

restorator

REST controller/route and dependency injection decorators for Express-based REST applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mio

mioserv

🚀 High level wrapper of Inversify for TypeScript/JavaScript application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago

clever-injector

Dependency Injection for NodeJS, used in CleverStack but designed to work with anything!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
de

dino-express

DinO enabled REST framework based on express

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
ted

tedi

Express wrappper written in typescript with dependency injection capabilities.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ed

express-dinja

Dependency injection for Express applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@mindjs/core

Minimalistic, pure Node.js framework superpowered with Dependency Injection 💡 💻 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
noj

nojector

A small realtively simple way to do parameter injection in node

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
edi

express-dependency-injection

An annotated framework to easily build routes around express library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
exc

excore

A minimalist Express framework with DI and inspired by .Net Core's project structure.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cer

cerise

Intuitive and lightweight Dependency Injection library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ins

inserve

Wrapper around Express for dependency injection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
nod

nodetastic

Will be a mirror of https://bitbucket.org/ralphv/nodetastic/

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
im

injective-mvc

.NET inspired simple MVC express middleware with injective

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dj

di-javascript

A dependency injection framework

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
com

composey

Simple route module loading for Express with dependency injection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
edi

express-dependency-injector

Dependency injector for Express controllers using di.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
dob

dobbs

routes loader for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cam

camembert

A light framwork to create simple backend with express and dependency injection

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
gen

genery

generator async promise executor and sugar function

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago