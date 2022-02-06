Categories
10 Best Express Dependency Injection Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@foal/core
Elegant and fully-featured Node.Js web framework based on TypeScript. 🚀.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@umberware/the-way
TheWay is a framework to enhance the development with NodeJs and Typescript, promoting agility, simplicity and intelligibility.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@adr-express-ts/core
This package is a dependency injection for express with typescript using decorators and the Action–Domain–Responder pattern.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@restyjs/core
A Node.js framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jim
jimpex
Express as dependency injection container.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nu
natural-utility
natural-utility is a simple helper tool to get easily your work as a module loader, route middleware, plugin middleware and flash message.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
de
depinj-express
Depinj integration with express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndi
node-dependency-injection-express-middleware
A Node Dependency Injection middleware for Express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodeflare
A framework built on [Express](https://expressjs.com/) with built in JWT authentication, Dependency Injection, and Eventing.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-dependencies
Dependency Injection for Express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
middleware-container
Middleware Chaining & Dependency Resolution
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
thr
thresh
Decorative implementation of Express with TypeScript and dependency injection
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-di
Dependency injection for Express applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hp
hydra-promoted
A package to be used along with hydra-express to provide middlewares and controllers with string notation and provide dependency injection capabilties
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
res
restorator
REST controller/route and dependency injection decorators for Express-based REST applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mio
mioserv
🚀 High level wrapper of Inversify for TypeScript/JavaScript application
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
clever-injector
Dependency Injection for NodeJS, used in CleverStack but designed to work with anything!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
de
dino-express
DinO enabled REST framework based on express
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ted
tedi
Express wrappper written in typescript with dependency injection capabilities.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-dinja
Dependency injection for Express applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mindjs/core
Minimalistic, pure Node.js framework superpowered with Dependency Injection 💡 💻 🚀
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
noj
nojector
A small realtively simple way to do parameter injection in node
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
edi
express-dependency-injection
An annotated framework to easily build routes around express library
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exc
excore
A minimalist Express framework with DI and inspired by .Net Core's project structure.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cer
cerise
Intuitive and lightweight Dependency Injection library for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ins
inserve
Wrapper around Express for dependency injection
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodetastic
Will be a mirror of https://bitbucket.org/ralphv/nodetastic/
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
im
injective-mvc
.NET inspired simple MVC express middleware with injective
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dj
di-javascript
A dependency injection framework
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
composey
Simple route module loading for Express with dependency injection
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
edi
express-dependency-injector
Dependency injector for Express controllers using di.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dob
dobbs
routes loader for express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cam
camembert
A light framwork to create simple backend with express and dependency injection
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gen
genery
generator async promise executor and sugar function
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
