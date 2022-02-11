Categories
10 Best Express Decorators Libraries
ts-express-decorators
📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@overnightjs/core
TypeScript decorators for the ExpressJS Server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
803
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
@injex/express-plugin
Simple, Decorated, Pluggable dependency-injection framework for TypeScript applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@reflet/express
Well-defined 💍 decorators for Node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
edr
express-decorator-router
⚡ use decorators in a simple way without transpiling javascript code
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@decorators/express
node-decorators
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
@reflet/express-middlewares
Well-defined 💍 decorators for Node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tad
ts-api-decorators-express
Magic API decorators for Typescript services
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecp
express-controller-pattern
Decorators that makes it possible to use controller pattern with express js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ste
simple-ts-express-decorators
Simple typescript decorators for express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-decorators
ES2015 decorators for express
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pe
pretty-express
Decorators for express RequestHandlers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
te
typescript-express
A collection of decorators for express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-id-log-decorator
Express.js Request Unique ID logger decorator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
me
morest-express
Elegante, decorators, express framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
grin-server
Express-wrapper with TypeScript decorators
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
emvc-decorators
MVC model supports for Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
res
restorator
REST controller/route and dependency injection decorators for Express-based REST applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dig
digjoy
Simple Typescript decorators for express routing with joi validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tc
tyran-core
A lightweight module for Express app including some interfaces and decorators.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
slo
slowtify
Wrap your favorite web server with decorators. If your favorite web server is Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-decorator
a light-weight module that register restful services by decorator for express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jre
js-restful-express
Create a RESTful service with ES7 decorators for your express based node.js application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dec
decopress
ExpressJS with TypeScript Decorators
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
erd
express-router-decorators
Write your Express (4+) routers declaratively with ES2015 classes and ES decorators.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aed
async-express-decorator
Transforms (decorates) express routers or app for transparent work with async controllers and standard error handling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@mildjs/core
A simple library for creating structured and organized controller and service with class-based design. It also provides basic decorators usage in Express using Typescript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-class
⌨ TypeScript decorator powered express apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
de
decorate-express
🌷 Route decorators for Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ead
express-audi-decorators
express decorators which utilize the aurelia-dependency-injection library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
de
@plopezm/decorated-express
Decorators driven express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
te
tsyringe-express
Simple express decorators to use with tsyringe di
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esd
express-simple-decorator
Simple framework with express and typescript.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tde
ts-decorator-express
Typescript Class, Method Decorator for Exressjs using reflectMetadata
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-decorated
Typescript decorators for expressjs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
etd
express-ts-decorator
Express typescript descorators
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
