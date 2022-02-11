openbase logo
10 Best Express Decorators Libraries

ts-express-decorators

📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
cor

@overnightjs/core

TypeScript decorators for the ExpressJS Server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
803
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ep

@injex/express-plugin

Simple, Decorated, Pluggable dependency-injection framework for TypeScript applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1mo ago
exp

@reflet/express

Well-defined 💍 decorators for Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
6mos ago
edr

express-decorator-router

⚡ use decorators in a simple way without transpiling javascript code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
11d ago
exp

@decorators/express

node-decorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
25d ago
em

@reflet/express-middlewares

Well-defined 💍 decorators for Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
tad

ts-api-decorators-express

Magic API decorators for Typescript services

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1mo ago
ecp

express-controller-pattern

Decorators that makes it possible to use controller pattern with express js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4mos ago
ste

simple-ts-express-decorators

Simple typescript decorators for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5mos ago
ed

express-decorators

ES2015 decorators for express

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pe

pretty-express

Decorators for express RequestHandlers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
14d ago
te

typescript-express

A collection of decorators for express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
3yrs ago

express-id-log-decorator

Express.js Request Unique ID logger decorator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2yrs ago
me

morest-express

Elegante, decorators, express framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
1yr ago
gs

grin-server

Express-wrapper with TypeScript decorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
ed

emvc-decorators

MVC model supports for Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
res

restorator

REST controller/route and dependency injection decorators for Express-based REST applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dig

digjoy

Simple Typescript decorators for express routing with joi validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
tc

tyran-core

A lightweight module for Express app including some interfaces and decorators.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
slo

slowtify

Wrap your favorite web server with decorators. If your favorite web server is Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
ed

express-decorator

a light-weight module that register restful services by decorator for express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jre

js-restful-express

Create a RESTful service with ES7 decorators for your express based node.js application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dec

decopress

ExpressJS with TypeScript Decorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
erd

express-router-decorators

Write your Express (4+) routers declaratively with ES2015 classes and ES decorators.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
aed

async-express-decorator

Transforms (decorates) express routers or app for transparent work with async controllers and standard error handling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
cor

@mildjs/core

A simple library for creating structured and organized controller and service with class-based design. It also provides basic decorators usage in Express using Typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago

express-class

⌨ TypeScript decorator powered express apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
de

decorate-express

🌷 Route decorators for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ead

express-audi-decorators

express decorators which utilize the aurelia-dependency-injection library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
de

@plopezm/decorated-express

Decorators driven express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
te

tsyringe-express

Simple express decorators to use with tsyringe di

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
esd

express-simple-decorator

Simple framework with express and typescript.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tde

ts-decorator-express

Typescript Class, Method Decorator for Exressjs using reflectMetadata

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ed

express-decorated

Typescript decorators for expressjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
etd

express-ts-decorator

Express typescript descorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago