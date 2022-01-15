openbase logo
10 Best Express Data Validation Libraries

express-validator

An express.js middleware for validator.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
429K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
niv

node-input-validator

Validation library for node.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
5Performant

openapi-validator-middleware

Input validation using Swagger (Open API) and ajv

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
155K
Last Commit
6d ago
cel

celebrate

A joi validation middleware for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
58K
Last Commit
15d ago
eov

express-openapi-validate

Express middleware to validate requests based on an OpenAPI 3 document

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ejv

express-json-validator-middleware

Express middleware for validating requests against JSON schema

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
25d ago
ev

express-validation

express-validation is an express middleware that validates a request and returns a response with errors; if any of the configured validation rules fail.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
34K
Last Commit
1yr ago
zem

zod-express-middleware

Express middleware to validate requests using zod schema's.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
414
Last Commit
7mos ago

openapi-enforcer-middleware

An express middleware that makes it easy to write web services that follow an Open API specification.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
24d ago

openapi-data-validator

OpenAPI Request Validation for API for any framework

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
2d ago

express-oas-validator

Express OpenAPI Specification (OAS) middleware validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
10d ago
fev

fastest-express-validator

request validation middleware for express based on fastest-validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3d ago
ed

express-dry

Express.js Body, Query and Params validator based on https://github.com/uditkarode/drytype

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
isv

isvalid

Asynchronous JavaScript validation library for Node.js and browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
510
Last Commit
2mos ago
efv

expressjs-field-validator

Plugin for validating JSON request, middleware for expressjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1mo ago

openapi-model-validator

OpenAPI Request Validation for API for any framework

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2d ago
eva

evalidate

An easy to use Object Schema Validator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
3mos ago
ve

validata-express

Type safe data validation and sanitization for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
23d ago
con

contracts

Validation library to define and validate JSON Schemas for functions and express handlers. Supports filters.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
nv

node-validator

A simple, extensible object property validator for node.js. Supports express.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
mv

mevn-validator

simple validator for express js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
9mos ago
bev

bevor

Bevor is payloads / HTTP request validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
efv

express-fileupload-validator

Validator for express-fileupload package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
esv

express-sns-validator

ExpressJS middleware for verifying Amazon SNS notifications using sns-validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
8mos ago
cv

csrf-validator

CSRF Validator for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago

web-validate

Validate API requests and responses

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago

@nanots/guard

Smallest data validation library ever made

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
aev

aev

Another Express Validator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
evm

express-validator-middleware

form validator middleware for express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
et

express-tguard

Minimalistic schema validation express middleware for TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

@wastimy/joi-middleware

An express middleware function that wraps the joi validation library. This allows you to use this middleware on route to ensure that all received inputs are correct before any handler function

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
7mos ago
ev

@taraj/express-validator

Lightweight & powerful express validator designed for Typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
et

express-transformer

An express transformation, validation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
acc

accurized

a fluent interface on top of the validator node module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago

datalize

Parameter, query, form data validation and filtering for NodeJS.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago
edv

express-dee-validator

Validator for express framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6mos ago
sev

simple-express-validation

simple

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
evm

express-validation-map

Under the inspiration of these libraries [express-validation](https://www.npmjs.com/package/express-validation) and [minimalistic-js](https://www.npmjs.com/package/minimalistic-js), I have written my own library which validate data (more convenient for me

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2yrs ago
efv

express-fastest-validator

Fastest request validation library based on fastest-validator

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1yr ago
ev

express-validate

Data validation, filtering and sanitization for express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
wal

wallter

Wallter is an express and restify middleware validator that uses validator.js and has the ability to build a validation schema straight from your mongoose model. It can dig up to the deepest defined array and/or array of objects and validate the data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ve

validatorjs-expressjs

Validation library inspired by Laravel's Validator and support for express middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
eym

@flasd/express-yup-middleware

Middleware to validate incoming data in express endpoints using Yup's dead simple schema validation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
val

valify

Validates data in JavaScript in a very simple way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
sdv

skelleton-data-validation

Nod form and data Validation. Works independently or with services like Express.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ev

@vqq/exp-validator

Validator for expressJS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
emv

express-model-validation-middleware

A middleware library for Express request validation based on model objects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
gv

galaxy-validator

a galaxy validator in node js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
ji

json-inspector

Json Inspector is json data validator & sanitizer. It allows you to define validation rules for complex data structures by simple and descriptive way of defining json-compliant inspector schema.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ep

express-purity

Express purity is middleware for your express application to enforce constraints on the data which flows through it.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit