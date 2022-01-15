Categories
10 Best Express Data Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
express-validator
An express.js middleware for validator.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
429K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
9
Performant
niv
node-input-validator
Validation library for node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
5
Performant
openapi-validator-middleware
Input validation using Swagger (Open API) and ajv
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
155K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cel
celebrate
A joi validation middleware for Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
58K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eov
express-openapi-validate
Express middleware to validate requests based on an OpenAPI 3 document
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ejv
express-json-validator-middleware
Express middleware for validating requests against JSON schema
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ev
express-validation
express-validation is an express middleware that validates a request and returns a response with errors; if any of the configured validation rules fail.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
34K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zem
zod-express-middleware
Express middleware to validate requests using zod schema's.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
414
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
0.59KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
openapi-enforcer-middleware
An express middleware that makes it easy to write web services that follow an Open API specification.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
openapi-data-validator
OpenAPI Request Validation for API for any framework
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-oas-validator
Express OpenAPI Specification (OAS) middleware validator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
245
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fev
fastest-express-validator
request validation middleware for express based on fastest-validator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-dry
Express.js Body, Query and Params validator based on https://github.com/uditkarode/drytype
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
isv
isvalid
Asynchronous JavaScript validation library for Node.js and browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
510
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
efv
expressjs-field-validator
Plugin for validating JSON request, middleware for expressjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
openapi-model-validator
OpenAPI Request Validation for API for any framework
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eva
evalidate
An easy to use Object Schema Validator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ve
validata-express
Type safe data validation and sanitization for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
contracts
Validation library to define and validate JSON Schemas for functions and express handlers. Supports filters.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nv
node-validator
A simple, extensible object property validator for node.js. Supports express.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mv
mevn-validator
simple validator for express js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bev
bevor
Bevor is payloads / HTTP request validator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
efv
express-fileupload-validator
Validator for express-fileupload package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esv
express-sns-validator
ExpressJS middleware for verifying Amazon SNS notifications using sns-validator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cv
csrf-validator
CSRF Validator for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web-validate
Validate API requests and responses
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nanots/guard
Smallest data validation library ever made
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aev
aev
Another Express Validator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evm
express-validator-middleware
form validator middleware for express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
express-tguard
Minimalistic schema validation express middleware for TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@wastimy/joi-middleware
An express middleware function that wraps the joi validation library. This allows you to use this middleware on route to ensure that all received inputs are correct before any handler function
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ev
@taraj/express-validator
Lightweight & powerful express validator designed for Typescript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
express-transformer
An express transformation, validation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acc
accurized
a fluent interface on top of the validator node module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
datalize
Parameter, query, form data validation and filtering for NodeJS.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
edv
express-dee-validator
Validator for express framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sev
simple-express-validation
simple
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evm
express-validation-map
Under the inspiration of these libraries [express-validation](https://www.npmjs.com/package/express-validation) and [minimalistic-js](https://www.npmjs.com/package/minimalistic-js), I have written my own library which validate data (more convenient for me
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
efv
express-fastest-validator
Fastest request validation library based on fastest-validator
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ev
express-validate
Data validation, filtering and sanitization for express
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wal
wallter
Wallter is an express and restify middleware validator that uses validator.js and has the ability to build a validation schema straight from your mongoose model. It can dig up to the deepest defined array and/or array of objects and validate the data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ve
validatorjs-expressjs
Validation library inspired by Laravel's Validator and support for express middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eym
@flasd/express-yup-middleware
Middleware to validate incoming data in express endpoints using Yup's dead simple schema validation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
val
valify
Validates data in JavaScript in a very simple way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sdv
skelleton-data-validation
Nod form and data Validation. Works independently or with services like Express.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ev
@vqq/exp-validator
Validator for expressJS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emv
express-model-validation-middleware
A middleware library for Express request validation based on model objects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gv
galaxy-validator
a galaxy validator in node js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ji
json-inspector
Json Inspector is json data validator & sanitizer. It allows you to define validation rules for complex data structures by simple and descriptive way of defining json-compliant inspector schema.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
express-purity
Express purity is middleware for your express application to enforce constraints on the data which flows through it.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
