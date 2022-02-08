openbase logo
10 Best Express CouchDB Libraries

edge-server-tools

Common CouchDb & Express utility functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7d ago
ses

sessionstore

Sessionstore is a node.js module for multiple databases. It can be very useful if you work with express or connect.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
830
Last Commit
1yr ago
ce

couchdb-expression

Express Session Store for CouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ecf

express-couchdb-fs

An express module that adds a couchDb file service api to any express app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
ncp

node-couchdb-proxy

ExpressJS CouchDB proxy middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
euc

express-user-couchdb

A express module for CouchDb based User Authentication Module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ec

express-couchdb

A very simple couchdb connection middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ecc

express-couchdb-core

A core rest api for a couchdb database

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ecr

express-couchdb-router

An Express router which allows static content to be delivered from CouchDb.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ecp

express-couch-proxy

CouchDB reverse proxy middleware for Express.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit