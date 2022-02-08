Categories
10 Best Express CouchDB Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
edge-server-tools
Common CouchDb & Express utility functions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ses
sessionstore
Sessionstore is a node.js module for multiple databases. It can be very useful if you work with express or connect.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
830
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ce
couchdb-expression
Express Session Store for CouchDB
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecf
express-couchdb-fs
An express module that adds a couchDb file service api to any express app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncp
node-couchdb-proxy
ExpressJS CouchDB proxy middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
euc
express-user-couchdb
A express module for CouchDb based User Authentication Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
express-couchdb
A very simple couchdb connection middleware.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecc
express-couchdb-core
A core rest api for a couchdb database
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecr
express-couchdb-router
An Express router which allows static content to be delivered from CouchDb.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecp
express-couch-proxy
CouchDB reverse proxy middleware for Express.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
