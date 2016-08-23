Categories
10 Best Express Cookies Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
es
express-sessions
ExpressJS MongoDB/Redis Session Storage
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cookie-session
Simple cookie-based session middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
993
Weekly Downloads
174K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
universal-cookie-express
Load and save cookies within your React application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@forrestjs/service-express-cookies
ForrestJS - React Universal PWA generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
expect-cookies
SuperTest Cookie Assertions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
882
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-cookie
Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55.9K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
secure-cookie
Cookie library/middleware with signing and encryption support for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ic
isomorphic-cookie
Load and save cookies on the client and server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ie
i18n-express
A simple i18n middleware for Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
encrypt-cookie
Node module for encrypted cookies, can be used as middleware for express/socket.io or manually.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mcs
multi-cookie-session
A cookie-based session middleware for Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
egp
express-gateway-plugin-cookie-auth
Creates a **cookie-auth** policy to protect pipelines with JWT tokens in `id_token` cookie.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
shared-cookies
Cookie parsing middleware for socket.io. Makes your cookies available on the request object.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cd
cookie-defaults
Express middleware to set default cookie values.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cork-labs/http-middleware-cookies
Express middleware, exposes simple cookie related methods in res.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eb
express-bakery
Make cookies using only query parameters. Convenient, simple, easy.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
