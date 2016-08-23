openbase logo
10 Best Express Cookies Libraries

express-sessions

ExpressJS MongoDB/Redis Session Storage

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
32
656
5yrs ago
4.0/ 5
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

cookie-session

Simple cookie-based session middleware

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
993
174K
2mos ago

universal-cookie-express

Load and save cookies within your React application

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2.2K
29.7K
2mos ago

@forrestjs/service-express-cookies

ForrestJS - React Universal PWA generator

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
34
2
4d ago
expect-cookies

SuperTest Cookie Assertions

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
10
882
10mos ago

express-cookie

Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
55.9K
6
6d ago
secure-cookie

Cookie library/middleware with signing and encryption support for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
3
16
5mos ago
isomorphic-cookie

Load and save cookies on the client and server

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
11
3.7K
4yrs ago
i18n-express

A simple i18n middleware for Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
51
1.1K
2yrs ago
encrypt-cookie

Node module for encrypted cookies, can be used as middleware for express/socket.io or manually.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
0
316
3yrs ago
multi-cookie-session

A cookie-based session middleware for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
191
express-gateway-plugin-cookie-auth

Creates a **cookie-auth** policy to protect pipelines with JWT tokens in `id_token` cookie.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
8
shared-cookies

Cookie parsing middleware for socket.io. Makes your cookies available on the request object.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
0
8yrs ago
cookie-defaults

Express middleware to set default cookie values.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
1
7mos ago

@cork-labs/http-middleware-cookies

Express middleware, exposes simple cookie related methods in res.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
0
0
3yrs ago
express-bakery

Make cookies using only query parameters. Convenient, simple, easy.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
1
3yrs ago