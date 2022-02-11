openbase logo
10 Best Express CMS Libraries

payload

Headless CMS and Application Framework built with TypeScript, Node.js, React and MongoDB

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

keystone

The most powerful headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5d ago

burdy

Most advanced open-source Headless CMS built in NodeJS and React. Written in Typescript!

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
18d ago

@openveo/core

Core of a NodeJS CMS with the ability to load plugins

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
3mos ago
@netherium/api-gen

Headless CMS with Restful Api written in Typescript that provides convenient authorization, access control lists and routes following best practices. Based on Angular and ExpressJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4mos ago

widget-cms

A highly modular Node.js application framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago

periodicjs

Periodic is a library for rapidly developing database agnostic enterprise applications and APIs with express & node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago

webhandle

a micro-cms toolkit

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
9mos ago
next-nodecms

Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose From KeystoneJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
10mos ago

jsharmony-cms-sdk-express

jsHarmony CMS SDK for Node.js / Express

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago

express-prismic

Prismic.io support for NodeJS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
6yrs ago
capstonejs

Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit

buckets

[DEPRECATED] Manage content better.

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7yrs ago
vcms

a tiny node cms (express, objection, express-session/redis, and more)

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago

sevr

A modern framework for building custom content management systems.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
edencms

Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose, designed for Blockchains

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
social-cms-backend

Express middleware to provide schema-less REST APIs for creating a social networking website primarily using angular.js. It comes with built-in authentication, authorization and notification features.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wit-cms

A flat-file, markdown-based, blog-aware content-management system for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nblog

A Simple CMS module for Node Js using Express, EJS and Mongo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
pocket-cms

☁️ A pocket sized CMS written for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
czar

A light weight and flexible CMS for node.js with dead simple integration.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cmsone-api

CMS One API Code base

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
niece

Inline-Edited CMS in Node.js and Express.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
ddms

Data Drive Management System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

nebulosa

NodeJS CMS and WebApp framework based on keystone

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
lightsight

Nodejs CMS Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago