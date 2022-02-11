Categories
10 Best Express CMS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
payload
Headless CMS and Application Framework built with TypeScript, Node.js, React and MongoDB
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
keystone
The most powerful headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
burdy
Most advanced open-source Headless CMS built in NodeJS and React. Written in Typescript!
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openveo/core
Core of a NodeJS CMS with the ability to load plugins
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
@netherium/api-gen
Headless CMS with Restful Api written in Typescript that provides convenient authorization, access control lists and routes following best practices. Based on Angular and ExpressJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
widget-cms
A highly modular Node.js application framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
periodicjs
Periodic is a library for rapidly developing database agnostic enterprise applications and APIs with express & node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
webhandle
a micro-cms toolkit
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
next-nodecms
Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose From KeystoneJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsharmony-cms-sdk-express
jsHarmony CMS SDK for Node.js / Express
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-prismic
Prismic.io support for NodeJS
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cap
capstonejs
Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
buckets
[DEPRECATED] Manage content better.
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vcms
a tiny node cms (express, objection, express-session/redis, and more)
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sevr
A modern framework for building custom content management systems.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ede
edencms
Web Application Framework and Admin GUI / Content Management System built on Express.js and Mongoose, designed for Blockchains
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scb
social-cms-backend
Express middleware to provide schema-less REST APIs for creating a social networking website primarily using angular.js. It comes with built-in authentication, authorization and notification features.
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
wit-cms
A flat-file, markdown-based, blog-aware content-management system for Express.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbl
nblog
A Simple CMS module for Node Js using Express, EJS and Mongo
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
pocket-cms
☁️ A pocket sized CMS written for nodejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cza
czar
A light weight and flexible CMS for node.js with dead simple integration.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
cmsone-api
CMS One API Code base
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nie
niece
Inline-Edited CMS in Node.js and Express.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ddm
ddms
Data Drive Management System
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nebulosa
NodeJS CMS and WebApp framework based on keystone
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lig
lightsight
Nodejs CMS Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
