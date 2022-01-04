Categories
10 Best Express CLI Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
exo
exode
a cli tool used to kick start express applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esc
express-scaffolding-cli
express cli tool for scaffolding express project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nic
node-init-cli
A node cli package to generate a node-express-mongo framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bangajs
BàngáJS is a CLI generator for scaffolding ExpressJS applications with speed and efficiency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cet
create-express-template
Create a modern ready-to-code express server with a single command.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cte
create-typescript-express-api
A CLI to automatically clone the Typescript Express API Starter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-deux
Build Express APIs quicker with files generated from CLI commands.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cqe
create-quickly-express-api
A CLI to quicky create a basic express API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emg
express-mysql-generator
CLI to generate projects API with Express and Mysql database
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csa
create-simple-api
A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dce
@farazahmad759/dricup-crud-express
Speed up your workflow in API creation using knex.js and Objection.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esa
express-starter-app
A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cea
create-express-api-ts
A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter TS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eac
express-app-cli
CLI application for generating NodeJS / Express projects
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cne
create-node-express-v2
A CLI to start with Node and Express backend
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esk
express-starter-kit
A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package