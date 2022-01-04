openbase logo
10 Best Express CLI Libraries

exo

exode

a cli tool used to kick start express applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1mo ago
esc

express-scaffolding-cli

express cli tool for scaffolding express project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
nic

node-init-cli

A node cli package to generate a node-express-mongo framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6mos ago

bangajs

BàngáJS is a CLI generator for scaffolding ExpressJS applications with speed and efficiency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
cet

create-express-template

Create a modern ready-to-code express server with a single command.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
6mos ago
cte

create-typescript-express-api

A CLI to automatically clone the Typescript Express API Starter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
ed

express-deux

Build Express APIs quicker with files generated from CLI commands.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
cqe

create-quickly-express-api

A CLI to quicky create a basic express API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
emg

express-mysql-generator

CLI to generate projects API with Express and Mysql database

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
csa

create-simple-api

A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
dce

@farazahmad759/dricup-crud-express

Speed up your workflow in API creation using knex.js and Objection.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
esa

express-starter-app

A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
cea

create-express-api-ts

A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter TS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
eac

express-app-cli

CLI application for generating NodeJS / Express projects

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
cne

create-node-express-v2

A CLI to start with Node and Express backend

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
esk

express-starter-kit

A CLI to automatically clone the Express API Starter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago