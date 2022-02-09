Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Express Captcha Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
er
express-recaptcha
Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
svg-captcha
generate svg captcha in node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
cap
captcha
Simple captcha for Node.JS and Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Unwelcoming Community
rec
recaptcha2
Easy verifier for google reCAPTCHA version 2 for Node.js and Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@crowdsec/express-bouncer
CrowdSec is an open-source cyber security tool. This Express middleware blocks detected attackers or display them a captcha to check they are not bots.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@slider-captcha/core
User-friendly puzzle slider captcha for React and Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sce
svg-captcha-express
Express middleware that generates svg captcha
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
en
express-nocaptcha
Express middleware for Google No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
recaptcha-middleware
Simple recaptcha verifications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ir
invisible-recaptcha
Simplex express wrapper for Google's invisible recaptcha ✅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eec
express-easy-captcha
An express client for easy-captcha
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
express-captcha
Simple captcha middleware for express based upon node-captcha
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@exom-dev/captcha
Anti-robot challenges for Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
imn
imnar
A module for verifying ReCaptcha responses (with Express middleware)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esc
express-svg-captcha
Express middleware for svg-captcha
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc
stateless-captcha
Node module to easily implement stateless captcha rendering and validations, for use in express and restify.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kap
kaptcha
simple 6 digit captcha image middleware for express, modified from captcha middleware
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package