openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Express Captcha Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

er

express-recaptcha

Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

svg-captcha

generate svg captcha in node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
cap

captcha

Simple captcha for Node.JS and Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
rec

recaptcha2

Easy verifier for google reCAPTCHA version 2 for Node.js and Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@crowdsec/express-bouncer

CrowdSec is an open-source cyber security tool. This Express middleware blocks detected attackers or display them a captcha to check they are not bots.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
cor

@slider-captcha/core

User-friendly puzzle slider captcha for React and Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
1yr ago
sce

svg-captcha-express

Express middleware that generates svg captcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
en

express-nocaptcha

Express middleware for Google No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
7yrs ago
rm

recaptcha-middleware

Simple recaptcha verifications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ir

invisible-recaptcha

Simplex express wrapper for Google's invisible recaptcha ✅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
eec

express-easy-captcha

An express client for easy-captcha

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ec

express-captcha

Simple captcha middleware for express based upon node-captcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

@exom-dev/captcha

Anti-robot challenges for Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
imn

imnar

A module for verifying ReCaptcha responses (with Express middleware)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
esc

express-svg-captcha

Express middleware for svg-captcha

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sc

stateless-captcha

Node module to easily implement stateless captcha rendering and validations, for use in express and restify.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
kap

kaptcha

simple 6 digit captcha image middleware for express, modified from captcha middleware

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago