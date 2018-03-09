Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Express Blogging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
xha
x-hexo-app-express
It lets you use hexo app(s) as route(s) in your express/connect app
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cb
coffee-box
A blog engine built upon Node.js, Express, MongoDB and CoffeeScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
generator-keystone
⚠️ Archived - Legacy KeystoneJS project generator for Yeoman
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blo
bloglight
This is a simple blog engine based on Node.js, Express.js and Sequelize. You can use it when you need a quick setup for you site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
wit-cms
A flat-file, markdown-based, blog-aware content-management system for Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vip
viperfish
Node/Github Database-less Markdown Blogging System
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbl
nblog
A Simple CMS module for Node Js using Express, EJS and Mongo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ebm
express-blog-middleware
Middleware that mounts a blog in an Express app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eb
express-blog
Simple blog engine built using ExpressJS and NodeJS for learning purpose.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cza
czar
A light weight and flexible CMS for node.js with dead simple integration.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cb
connect-blog
Blog middleware you can add to your Connect/Express app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ant
antlers
A blogging platform written with ExpressJS and NodeJS.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loo
looseleaf
Lightweight blogging engine for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@blog-o-matic/express
CLI-Driven CMS for Blogs 😳😳🤖😳
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blo
blogrh
node module plugs into express app adds backend to manage blog entries and media flexible - use of objects is up to you multilpe user runs using mongodb and redis
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package