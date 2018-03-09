openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Express Blogging Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

xha

x-hexo-app-express

It lets you use hexo app(s) as route(s) in your express/connect app

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cb

coffee-box

A blog engine built upon Node.js, Express, MongoDB and CoffeeScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
9yrs ago

generator-keystone

⚠️ Archived - Legacy KeystoneJS project generator for Yeoman

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
blo

bloglight

This is a simple blog engine based on Node.js, Express.js and Sequelize. You can use it when you need a quick setup for you site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
wc

wit-cms

A flat-file, markdown-based, blog-aware content-management system for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vip

viperfish

Node/Github Database-less Markdown Blogging System

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9yrs ago
nbl

nblog

A Simple CMS module for Node Js using Express, EJS and Mongo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ebm

express-blog-middleware

Middleware that mounts a blog in an Express app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
eb

express-blog

Simple blog engine built using ExpressJS and NodeJS for learning purpose.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cza

czar

A light weight and flexible CMS for node.js with dead simple integration.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cb

connect-blog

Blog middleware you can add to your Connect/Express app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ant

antlers

A blogging platform written with ExpressJS and NodeJS.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
loo

looseleaf

Lightweight blogging engine for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
exp

@blog-o-matic/express

CLI-Driven CMS for Blogs 😳😳🤖😳

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
blo

blogrh

node module plugs into express app adds backend to manage blog entries and media flexible - use of objects is up to you multilpe user runs using mongodb and redis

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit