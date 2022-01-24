Categories
10 Best Express Authentication Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pas
passport
Simple, unobtrusive authentication for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
108
Top Feedback
16
Performant
14
Easy to Use
14
Highly Customizable
express-jwt
connect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
5
Performant
3
Great Documentation
gra
grant
OAuth Proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eak
@vpriem/express-api-key-auth
Tiny express middleware to authenticate x-api-key request header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ce
cognito-express
Authenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oau
oauth2orize
OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
hae
hmac-auth-express
HMAC middleware for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eba
express-basic-auth
Plug & play basic auth middleware for express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
put
passport-unique-token
Unique token authentication strategy for Passport
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ace
aws-cognito-express
Verification of Access and ID tokens issued by AWS Cognito for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
authmosphere
A library to support OAuth2 workflows in JavaScript projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
566
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ejf
express-jwt-fusionauth
Express middleware for JWT-based authentication against FusionAuth
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-authenticators
Third party authenticators nodejs. Support various providers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@motionpicture/express-middleware
Express middlewares for Node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-eauth
ETH Authenticator package for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eoj
express-oauth2-jwt-bearer
Authentication middleware for Express.js that validates JWT bearer access tokens.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amj
auth-middleware-jwt
JsonWebToken middleware for any nodejs project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cimpress-express-auth0
Express.js middleware designed for managing a web application's interactions with the Auth0 SDK.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eba
@blossomfinance/express-basic-auth
Plug & play basic auth middleware for express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
cas-authentication
A CAS authentication library designed to be used as middleware for an Express server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bm
basicauth-middleware
Express js basicauth middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tok
tokenauth
Simple express.js middleware to use a token for API authentication.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pas
passwordless
node.js/express module to authenticate users without password
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ej
express-jsonwebtoken
JsonWebToken (JWT) manager for express,
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eaf
express-auth-flow
Authentication flow based on jwt for Express.js and Mongodb (signup, login, logout, forgot password)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cca
client-certificate-auth
middleware for Node.js implementing client SSL certificate authentication/authorization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
auth0-extension-express-tools
A set of tools and utilities to simplify the development of Auth0 Extensions with Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eba
@tejaskumar/express-basic-auth
express middleware to perform http basic authentication
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@envoy/express-envoy-auth
Middleware to authenticate an Express application with Envoy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
act
@seibert/atlassian-connect-tooling
Provides authentication & utility methods for Atlassian Connect apps running on Express.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
227
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cam
@andimeier/cas-authentication-middleware
CAS middleware for Node Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
per
permission
Npm package for hangling user permissions for routes based on roles.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aut
@bcwdev/auth0provider
Express based wrapper around Auth0
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eve
everyauth
node.js auth package (password, facebook, & more) for Connect and Express apps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-zetkin-auth
Express middleware for dealing with Zetkin authentication and authorization
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cau
cas-authentication-user
A CAS authentication library designed to be used as middleware for an Express server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
multipass-auth
API based authentication middleware for Nodejs/Express --WORK IN PROGRESS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
express-toppatauth
A little package that allows to authenticate using the ToppatAuth Repl.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sup
superlogin
Powerful authentication for APIs and single page apps using the CouchDB ecosystem which supports a variety of providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-authentication
Unopinionated express middleware for authentication. Alternative to passport.
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-asap
ASAP middleware for express and a generic authenticator function which works without express
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ade
adenticator
Active Directory Authentication Middleware for Node.js Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bae
bright-auth-expressjs
Verify provided auth token and add a `req.user` object providing information about the user.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
lockit
Authentication solution for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
448
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eah
express-authentication-header
Authenticate against any RFC7235 HTTP Authorization header, compatible with express-authentication.
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
client-certificate-auth-restify
Client certificate authentication middleware designed to work with restify.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-meshblu-auth
Express middleware to support all meshblu auth styles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
esa
express-session-auth
express-session-auth npm package
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
crafity-everyauth
node.js auth package (password, facebook, & more) for Connect and Express apps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
era
express-restful-auth
Restful authentication system based on Node.js Express
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
