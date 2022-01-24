openbase logo
pas

passport

Simple, unobtrusive authentication for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
108
Top Feedback
16Performant
14Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable

express-jwt

connect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
5Performant
3Great Documentation
gra

grant

OAuth Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
eak

@vpriem/express-api-key-auth

Tiny express middleware to authenticate x-api-key request header

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
ce

cognito-express

Authenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
oau

oauth2orize

OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
hae

hmac-auth-express

HMAC middleware for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
6mos ago
eba

express-basic-auth

Plug & play basic auth middleware for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
2mos ago
put

passport-unique-token

Unique token authentication strategy for Passport

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ace

aws-cognito-express

Verification of Access and ID tokens issued by AWS Cognito for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
5mos ago

authmosphere

A library to support OAuth2 workflows in JavaScript projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
566
Last Commit
21d ago
ejf

express-jwt-fusionauth

Express middleware for JWT-based authentication against FusionAuth

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
6mos ago
ea

express-authenticators

Third party authenticators nodejs. Support various providers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3mos ago

@motionpicture/express-middleware

Express middlewares for Node.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
6mos ago

express-eauth

ETH Authenticator package for Node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
236
Last Commit
4mos ago
eoj

express-oauth2-jwt-bearer

Authentication middleware for Express.js that validates JWT bearer access tokens.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
amj

auth-middleware-jwt

JsonWebToken middleware for any nodejs project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago

cimpress-express-auth0

Express.js middleware designed for managing a web application's interactions with the Auth0 SDK.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
8mos ago
eba

@blossomfinance/express-basic-auth

Plug & play basic auth middleware for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
6mos ago
ca

cas-authentication

A CAS authentication library designed to be used as middleware for an Express server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bm

basicauth-middleware

Express js basicauth middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
tok

tokenauth

Simple express.js middleware to use a token for API authentication.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
pas

passwordless

node.js/express module to authenticate users without password

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
771
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ej

express-jsonwebtoken

JsonWebToken (JWT) manager for express,

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
8mos ago
eaf

express-auth-flow

Authentication flow based on jwt for Express.js and Mongodb (signup, login, logout, forgot password)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
cca

client-certificate-auth

middleware for Node.js implementing client SSL certificate authentication/authorization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
8yrs ago

auth0-extension-express-tools

A set of tools and utilities to simplify the development of Auth0 Extensions with Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
8mos ago
eba

@tejaskumar/express-basic-auth

express middleware to perform http basic authentication

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago

@envoy/express-envoy-auth

Middleware to authenticate an Express application with Envoy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
act

@seibert/atlassian-connect-tooling

Provides authentication & utility methods for Atlassian Connect apps running on Express.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
227
Last Commit
cam

@andimeier/cas-authentication-middleware

CAS middleware for Node Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
per

permission

Npm package for hangling user permissions for routes based on roles.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aut

@bcwdev/auth0provider

Express based wrapper around Auth0

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
8mos ago
eve

everyauth

node.js auth package (password, facebook, & more) for Connect and Express apps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
6yrs ago

express-zetkin-auth

Express middleware for dealing with Zetkin authentication and authorization

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
cau

cas-authentication-user

A CAS authentication library designed to be used as middleware for an Express server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
ma

multipass-auth

API based authentication middleware for Nodejs/Express --WORK IN PROGRESS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
4yrs ago
et

express-toppatauth

A little package that allows to authenticate using the ToppatAuth Repl.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
sup

superlogin

Powerful authentication for APIs and single page apps using the CouchDB ecosystem which supports a variety of providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ea

express-authentication

Unopinionated express middleware for authentication. Alternative to passport.

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ea

express-asap

ASAP middleware for express and a generic authenticator function which works without express

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
ade

adenticator

Active Directory Authentication Middleware for Node.js Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
bae

bright-auth-expressjs

Verify provided auth token and add a `req.user` object providing information about the user.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
loc

lockit

Authentication solution for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
448
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
eah

express-authentication-header

Authenticate against any RFC7235 HTTP Authorization header, compatible with express-authentication.

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago

client-certificate-auth-restify

Client certificate authentication middleware designed to work with restify.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago

express-meshblu-auth

Express middleware to support all meshblu auth styles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
esa

express-session-auth

express-session-auth npm package

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

crafity-everyauth

node.js auth package (password, facebook, & more) for Connect and Express apps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
era

express-restful-auth

Restful authentication system based on Node.js Express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago