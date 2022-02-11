Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Express Async Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@tsed/async-hook-context
📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eah
express-async-handler
Async Error Handling Middleware for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
@awaitjs/express
Write Express middleware and route handlers using async/await
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cla
clasync
[Node.js] CLASses ASYNChronous
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
691
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eae
express-async-errors
async/await support for ExpressJS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
617
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@myrotvorets/express-async-middleware-wrapper
Wrapper for Express.js async middleware to handle rejected promises and synchronous exceptions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aw
@oadpoaw/async-wrapper
My Cool Node.js Packages
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
middleware-async
A handy tool to work with async/promise express middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
930
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
async-middleware
Wrap an asynchronous middleware (or handler) function for Express, Connect, router, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-async-wrap
Allows the use of ES2016 async functions as Express route handlers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eaa
express-auto-async-handler
auto register async handlers to express async endpoints
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
@valbo/async-middleware
Use async middlewares with express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eah
@joellesenne/express-async-handler
Simple Middleware to manage exceptions within express routes in asynchronous
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ep
express-promise
❤️ Middleware for easy rendering of async Query results.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
320
Weekly Downloads
881
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ahs
async-hooks-state
A (very) simple AsyncLocalStorage wrapper & expressjs middleware.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eaw
@cdellacqua/express-async-wrapper
Enable support for async syntactic sugar in express middlewares and request handlers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
eah
@forhot2000/express-async-handler
Simple Middleware to manage exceptions within express routes in asynchronous
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-async
Like async except for express.
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-asyncable
Wrap async/await middleware function for Express. Catches error and passes it to next.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eaw
express-async-wrapped
Utility function to wrap async functions for use with express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eam
@phoenix35/express-async-methods
Make expressjs async-friendly
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package