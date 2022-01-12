Categories
6 Best Express AMP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ampproject/toolbox-cors
A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp-toolbox-cors
A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eaa
express-amp-async
Express middleware to convert website to Google AMP - ASYNC
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eic
express-inline-css-amp
Express middleware to generate inline rendering CSS for AMP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-amp
⚡ Express middleware to convert express website to Google AMP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ait
amps-in-the-trunk
Transform HTML directly to Google AMP HTML
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
