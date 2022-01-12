openbase logo
6 Best Express AMP Libraries

@ampproject/toolbox-cors

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

amp-toolbox-cors

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
1mo ago
eaa

express-amp-async

Express middleware to convert website to Google AMP - ASYNC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
eic

express-inline-css-amp

Express middleware to generate inline rendering CSS for AMP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ea

express-amp

⚡ Express middleware to convert express website to Google AMP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ait

amps-in-the-trunk

Transform HTML directly to Google AMP HTML

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago