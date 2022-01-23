Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Express Amazon Web Services API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
aws-serverless-express
Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sh
serverless-http
Use your existing middleware framework (e.g. Express, Koa) in AWS Lambda 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@vendia/serverless-express
Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
grant
OAuth Proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-xray-sdk-express
The official AWS X-Ray SDK for Node.js.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
247K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ce
cognito-express
Authenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ae
athena-express
Athena-Express can simplify executing SQL queries in Amazon Athena AND fetching cleaned-up JSON results in the same synchronous or asynchronous request - well suited for web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
s3p
s3proxy
Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
se
serverless-express
Run your unmodified express app on AWS Lambda via the Serverless framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
moesif-aws-lambda
API Monitoring Middleware for AWS Lambda
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ale
aws-lambda-express-utils
A utils library for AWS NodeJS Lambdas
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
el
express-lambda
Make AWS lambda behave like an express app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package