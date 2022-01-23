openbase logo
10 Best Express Amazon Web Services API Libraries

aws-serverless-express

Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
serverless-http

Use your existing middleware framework (e.g. Express, Koa) in AWS Lambda 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@vendia/serverless-express

Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
23d ago
grant

OAuth Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago

aws-xray-sdk-express

The official AWS X-Ray SDK for Node.js.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
247K
Last Commit
21d ago
cognito-express

Authenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
athena-express

Athena-Express can simplify executing SQL queries in Amazon Athena AND fetching cleaned-up JSON results in the same synchronous or asynchronous request - well suited for web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
s3proxy

Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
serverless-express

Run your unmodified express app on AWS Lambda via the Serverless framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago

moesif-aws-lambda

API Monitoring Middleware for AWS Lambda

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
aws-lambda-express-utils

A utils library for AWS NodeJS Lambdas

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
express-lambda

Make AWS lambda behave like an express app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit