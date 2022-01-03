Categories
Best Express Amazon S3 API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
s3p
s3proxy
Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sez
s3-express-zip
Download multiple objects from S3 bucket to zip archive through stream
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-static-s3
Loads a web page from s3 bucket and serves it from RAM
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
