Best Express Amazon S3 API Libraries

s3proxy

Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
s3-express-zip

Download multiple objects from S3 bucket to zip archive through stream

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago

express-static-s3

Loads a web page from s3 bucket and serves it from RAM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago