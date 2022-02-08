Categories
10 Best Express Admin Panel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
exp
@bull-board/express
🎯 Queue background jobs inspector
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
forest-express-sequelize
🌱 Express/Sequelize agent for Forest Admin to integrate directly to your existing Express/Sequelize backend application.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adminjs
AdminJS is an admin panel for apps written in node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@adminjs/express
This is an official AdminBro plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fed
firebase-express-dashboard
[![codecov](https://codecov.io/gh/Asaf-S/firebase-express-dashboard/branch/main/graph/badge.svg?token=HQXFC8JKGX)](https://codecov.io/gh/Asaf-S/firebase-express-dashboard) # firebase-express-dashboard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@admin-bro/express
This is an official AdminBro plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adminmate-express-core
🧱 Adminmate Express Core
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mon
monitoro
Dashboard for monitoring Bull queues, built using Express and React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nodeadmin
A fantastically elegant interface for MySQL and Node.js/Express management. - https://www.npmjs.com/package/nodeadmin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@admin-interface/express
Library for provide Admin UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
