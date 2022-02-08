openbase logo
10 Best Express Admin Panel Libraries

exp

@bull-board/express

🎯 Queue background jobs inspector

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

forest-express-sequelize

🌱 Express/Sequelize agent for Forest Admin to integrate directly to your existing Express/Sequelize backend application.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

adminjs

AdminJS is an admin panel for apps written in node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@adminjs/express

This is an official AdminBro plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
fed

firebase-express-dashboard

[![codecov](https://codecov.io/gh/Asaf-S/firebase-express-dashboard/branch/main/graph/badge.svg?token=HQXFC8JKGX)](https://codecov.io/gh/Asaf-S/firebase-express-dashboard) # firebase-express-dashboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1mo ago

@admin-bro/express

This is an official AdminBro plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

adminmate-express-core

🧱 Adminmate Express Core

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7d ago
mon

monitoro

Dashboard for monitoring Bull queues, built using Express and React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
2yrs ago

nodeadmin

A fantastically elegant interface for MySQL and Node.js/Express management. - https://www.npmjs.com/package/nodeadmin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago

@admin-interface/express

Library for provide Admin UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago