Best Ember State Management Library

xstate

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable