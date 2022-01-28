openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Cordova WebRTC Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cordova-plugin-iosrtc

Cordova iOS plugin exposing the WebRTC W3C API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers