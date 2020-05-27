Categories
7 Best Cordova Video Player Libraries
cps
cordova-plugin-streaming-media
Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
cpy
cordova-plugin-youtube-video-player
Play Youtube Videos in a native Video Player on Android & iOS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpe
cordova-plugin-exoplayer
Media player plugin for Cordova that uses Google's ExoPlayer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpv
cordova-plugin-video-player
A Codova plugin to play video with the native MediaPlayer on Android devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpa
cordova-plugin-adnotam-video-player
A Cordova plugin that simply allows you to immediately play a video in fullscreen mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpv
cordova-plugin-video-player-inline
A Codova plugin to play video with the native MediaPlayer on Android devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpp
cordova-pejonic-plugin-exoplayer
Media player for Cordova using Google's ExoPlayer framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
