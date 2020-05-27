openbase logo
7 Best Cordova Video Player Libraries

cps

cordova-plugin-streaming-media

Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
cpy

cordova-plugin-youtube-video-player

Play Youtube Videos in a native Video Player on Android & iOS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpe

cordova-plugin-exoplayer

Media player plugin for Cordova that uses Google's ExoPlayer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
cpv

cordova-plugin-video-player

A Codova plugin to play video with the native MediaPlayer on Android devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
cpa

cordova-plugin-adnotam-video-player

A Cordova plugin that simply allows you to immediately play a video in fullscreen mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
cpv

cordova-plugin-video-player-inline

A Codova plugin to play video with the native MediaPlayer on Android devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
cpp

cordova-pejonic-plugin-exoplayer

Media player for Cordova using Google's ExoPlayer framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit