Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Cordova Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cpx
cordova-plugin-x-toast
🍻 A Toast popup plugin for your fancy Cordova app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpp
cordova-plugin-progress
Cordova Plugin for Progress HUD Notifications (via KVNProgress)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fir
firsttoast
Cordova First plugin
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
crp
cordova-rds-plugin-x-toast
🍻 A Toast popup plugin for your fancy Cordova app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chc
com.helloarron.cordova.toast
A cordova Toast plugin
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpx
cordova-plugin-x-toast-vito
for Android, iOS and WP8, by [Eddy Verbruggen](http://www.x-services.nl/phonegap-toast-plugin/796)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpt
cordova-plugin-toastyplugi
An Android Cordova plugin that allows users to display simple Toast messages at the bottom of the screen.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpt
cordova-plugin-toastypluginss
Cordova test toast plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpt
cordova-plugin-toastpluginandroid
Android Toast Plugin
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xcp
xenious-cordova-plugin-x-toast
https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/Toast-PhoneGap-Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package