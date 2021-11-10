openbase logo
10 Best Cordova Toast Libraries

cpx

cordova-plugin-x-toast

🍻 A Toast popup plugin for your fancy Cordova app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
cpp

cordova-plugin-progress

Cordova Plugin for Progress HUD Notifications (via KVNProgress)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fir

firsttoast

Cordova First plugin

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
crp

cordova-rds-plugin-x-toast

🍻 A Toast popup plugin for your fancy Cordova app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
chc

com.helloarron.cordova.toast

A cordova Toast plugin

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cpx

cordova-plugin-x-toast-vito

for Android, iOS and WP8, by [Eddy Verbruggen](http://www.x-services.nl/phonegap-toast-plugin/796)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
cpt

cordova-plugin-toastyplugi

An Android Cordova plugin that allows users to display simple Toast messages at the bottom of the screen.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpt

cordova-plugin-toastypluginss

Cordova test toast plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpt

cordova-plugin-toastpluginandroid

Android Toast Plugin

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
xcp

xenious-cordova-plugin-x-toast

https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/Toast-PhoneGap-Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago