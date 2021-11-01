openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Cordova Screen Capture Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cordova-uxcam

Cordova plugin for UXCam

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
3mos ago
cam

cordova-android-media-projection

Media Projection API to capture device screen in real time and show it on a Surface-View.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago