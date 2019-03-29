Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Cordova QR Code Scanner Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cordova-plugin-qrscanner
A fast, energy efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner for Cordova apps and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
cordova-plugin-scanbot-sdk
Cordova Plugin for Scanbot SDK
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-background-barcode-scannerx
Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package