Best Cordova QR Code Scanner Libraries

cordova-plugin-qrscanner

A fast, energy efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner for Cordova apps and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cps

cordova-plugin-scanbot-sdk

Cordova Plugin for Scanbot SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
cpb

cordova-plugin-background-barcode-scannerx

Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit