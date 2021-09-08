Categories
Best Cordova PDF Viewer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cordova-plugin-document-viewer
A Document Viewer cordova/phonegap plugin for iOS, Android and Windows
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpp
cordova-plugin-pdf-viewer
PDF Viewer cordova/phonegap plugin for iOS and Android
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
