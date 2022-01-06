openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Cordova Payment API Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cpi

cordova-plugin-inappbrowser-popup-bridge

A fork of cordova-plugin-inappbrowser which adds Braintree's PopupBridge functionality to support PayPal payments

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation