7 Best Cordova Mobile Geolocation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cordova-background-geolocation-lt
The most sophisticated background location-tracking & geofencing module with battery-conscious motion-detection intelligence for iOS and Android.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-geolocation-ios11
Apache Cordova Plugin geolocation
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-background-geolocation
Sophisticated Background Geolocation plugin for Cordova 3+. Tracks user when app is running in background. iOS version uses SignificantChanges API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pg
pg-geolocation
Get current location in android & ios mobile app
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
@globules-io/cordova-plugin-background-geolocation
Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
@laurentgoudet/cordova-plugin-background-geolocation
Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-background-geolocation-10
Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
