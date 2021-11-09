openbase logo
7 Best Cordova Mobile Geolocation Libraries

cordova-background-geolocation-lt

The most sophisticated background location-tracking & geofencing module with battery-conscious motion-detection intelligence for iOS and Android.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

cordova-plugin-geolocation-ios11

Apache Cordova Plugin geolocation

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4mos ago

cordova-plugin-background-geolocation

Sophisticated Background Geolocation plugin for Cordova 3+. Tracks user when app is running in background. iOS version uses SignificantChanges API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pg

pg-geolocation

Get current location in android & ios mobile app

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cpb

@globules-io/cordova-plugin-background-geolocation

Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
cpb

@laurentgoudet/cordova-plugin-background-geolocation

Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
cpb

cordova-plugin-background-geolocation-10

Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago