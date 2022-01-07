openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Cordova Image Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cpa

cordova-plugin-advanced-imagepicker

Cordova Plugin for an advanced (multiple) ImagePicker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1mo ago

cordova-plugin-image-picker

Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
402
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
cpm

cordova-plugin-mediapicker-dmcsdk

cordova android ios mediaPicker support selection of multiple image and video gif ✨ cordova android 和 ios 图片视频选择cordova插件，支持多图 视频 gif，ui类似微信

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
7mos ago

@osvlabs/cordova-plugin-image-picker

Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cip

cordova-image-picker

Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cpi

cordova-plugin-image-picker-ct

Forked from wymsee/cordova-imagePicker. Fixes permission issue on Android that causes the app to crash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cfi

cordova-fancy-image-picker

A flexible way to pick and display multiple images from the phone using Cordova

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cpl

cordova-plugin-log2c-image-picker

Cordova Image picker plugin.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpi

cordova-plugin-imagepicker-ecidi

Cordova ImagePicker Plugin For Ecidi

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cps

@ltin071/cordova-plugin-samuel-image-picker

Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago