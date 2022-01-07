Categories
10 Best Cordova Image Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cpa
cordova-plugin-advanced-imagepicker
Cordova Plugin for an advanced (multiple) ImagePicker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
238
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-image-picker
Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
402
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
cpm
cordova-plugin-mediapicker-dmcsdk
cordova android ios mediaPicker support selection of multiple image and video gif ✨ cordova android 和 ios 图片视频选择cordova插件，支持多图 视频 gif，ui类似微信
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@osvlabs/cordova-plugin-image-picker
Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cip
cordova-image-picker
Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpi
cordova-plugin-image-picker-ct
Forked from wymsee/cordova-imagePicker. Fixes permission issue on Android that causes the app to crash
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cfi
cordova-fancy-image-picker
A flexible way to pick and display multiple images from the phone using Cordova
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpl
cordova-plugin-log2c-image-picker
Cordova Image picker plugin.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpi
cordova-plugin-imagepicker-ecidi
Cordova ImagePicker Plugin For Ecidi
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
@ltin071/cordova-plugin-samuel-image-picker
Cordova Plugin For Multiple Image Selection
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
