Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Cordova Google Analytics Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cpg
cordova-plugin-google-analytics
Cordova (PhoneGap) Plugin to connect to the native Google's Universal Analytics SDK 3.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpa
cordova-plugin-analytics
Google Analytics Cordova plugin for iOS/Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-ga
Cordova (PhoneGap) Plugin to connect to the native Google's Universal Analytics SDK 3.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccp
com.cmackay.plugins.googleanalytics
Cordova Google Analytics Plugin for Android & iOS
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package