4 Best Cordova Google Analytics Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
cpg

cordova-plugin-google-analytics

Cordova (PhoneGap) Plugin to connect to the native Google's Universal Analytics SDK 3.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
699
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpa

cordova-plugin-analytics

Google Analytics Cordova plugin for iOS/Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
3yrs ago

cordova-plugin-ga

Cordova (PhoneGap) Plugin to connect to the native Google's Universal Analytics SDK 3.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ccp

com.cmackay.plugins.googleanalytics

Cordova Google Analytics Plugin for Android & iOS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago