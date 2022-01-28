openbase logo
Best Cordova File Selector Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
cordova-plugin-simple-file-chooser

Cordova file chooser plugin. with multiple file support.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
17d ago

cordova-plugin-chooser

Cordova file chooser plugin.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago